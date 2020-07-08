Chris Botti concerts in Napa on July 24 postponed to 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chris Botti concerts, scheduled for July 24, have been postponed to 2021 due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases in Napa County, Ken Tesler of Blue Note Napa has announced.

"Safety of our patrons, staff and talent is of paramount to Blue Note but we are encouraged as almost all our acts are rescheduling," Tesler said. "We therefore look forward to an amazing line-up of shows once we reopen."

He added that Blue Note And JaM Cellars Ballroom, upstairs at the Napa Valley Opera House "are pro-actively working on some unique plans to open in a safe manner as soon as possible."

Dine-in eateries, indoor wine tasting rooms, bars and a variety of other venues will remain closed at least through July 30, Napa County announced on Monday.