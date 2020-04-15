Chris Botti returns to Napa Valley, planning for concerts goes ahead

As of now, the remaining announced Riverstage concerts for 2020 are scheduled to go ahead. These include Gary Clark, Jr., on July 10; Brett Eldridge on July 24; John Fogerty on Aug. 13; and Widespread Panic. on Sept. 4, 5 and 6.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely with Another Planet (presenters of the series with Blue Note),” Tesler said. “But public health comes way ahead of profits for us.”

Tesler also said that tickets that were sold for the first three concerts will be honored at the 2021 series, although patrons may also request refunds. “We will appreciate it if they hold onto their tickets,” he said.

Community support is strong

Tesler said another thing he is grateful for is the support that he has been getting from the community.

“My wife and I were overwhelmed by the local support,” said Tesler, who moved his family to Napa from New York, when he acquired the Blue Note franchise. When he issued the GoFundMe appeal, he said, “checks began arriving. People called saying, ‘What can I do? to keep Blue Note alive?’”

“It’s a times like this that you find out who your friends are,” he added. “It has made us determined to get through this and come out the other side.”