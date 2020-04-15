Chris Botti returns to Napa Valley, planning for concerts goes ahead

Editor’s note: David Kerns usually would be writing this story. But Kerns, a retired physician, has returned to the front line of medicine during the coronavirus pandemic. We hope he’ll be able to return to writing soon.
In nearly 20 years of producing shows, Ken Tesler has dealt with earthquakes (including a 4.5 earthquake in New York), wind storms, thunder, lightning, and wildfires, but this is his first pandemic.
Despite the upheaval that the coronavirus has caused in the entertainment wold, Tesler, managing partner of Blue Note in Napa, said there have been positive developments as well, including a prevailing spirit of cooperation and flexibility. “Everybody gets it,” he said. “In times like this, people who are usually competitive are working together. We’re optimistic.”
So optimistic, in fact, he has the return of famed trumpeter Chris Botti, who is scheduled to perform two shows on Friday, July 24, in the JaM Cellars Ballroom, upstairs at the Napa Valley Opera House, which also houses Blue Note.
If, however, it is still unsafe for crowds to gather in July, Botti’s concerts will still take place — but in 2021.
“It is the way we are booking right now,” Tesler said.
Botti was the first performer when Blue Note Napa opened in October 2016, and he returned once more for a winter residency, selling out all of his shows. Tickets are on sale now at bluenotenapa.com.
The Oxbow Riverstage concerts
Tesler had just announced the second season of summer concerts at the new Oxbow Risverstage, after a successful launch last year, when the shelter-at-home orders went into effect, pitching live entertainment into a hiatus of darkened venues, and canceled and postponed shows.
Blue Note, Napa’s franchise of the famed Greenwich Village jazz club in New York, closed temporarily, and Tesler, forced to layoff his 32 full and part-time employees, launched a GoFundMe appeal for help. All the while, he was keeping a close on on the progress of the pandemic before he made decisions about the outdoor Riverstage concerts, set to launch on June 7 with Rodrigo y Gabriela, a Mexican guitar duo, and continue through October. Ticket sales were brisk for shows that included Gary Clark, Jr., Ziggy Marley, John Fogerty and Widespread Panic.
Then Rordrigo y Gabriela cancelled.
Tesler, working with the Napa City Council and the Parks and Rercreation Department, however, worked out a new strategy to postpone the first three scheduled shows, including Andrew Bird/Calexico and Iron & Wine on June 27 and Ziggy Marley on July 5. They, along with Rodrigo y Gabriela, are all rebooked for 2021 concerts.
“What we have experienced is agents and managers are pulling together to rebook shows instead of canceling,” Tesler said. “And I want to say thank you to the city of Napa. They went ahead and allowed us to book shows for 2021. They have been just great.”
As of now, the remaining announced Riverstage concerts for 2020 are scheduled to go ahead. These include Gary Clark, Jr., on July 10; Brett Eldridge on July 24; John Fogerty on Aug. 13; and Widespread Panic. on Sept. 4, 5 and 6.
“We’re monitoring the situation closely with Another Planet (presenters of the series with Blue Note),” Tesler said. “But public health comes way ahead of profits for us.”
Tesler also said that tickets that were sold for the first three concerts will be honored at the 2021 series, although patrons may also request refunds. “We will appreciate it if they hold onto their tickets,” he said.
Community support is strong
Tesler said another thing he is grateful for is the support that he has been getting from the community.
“My wife and I were overwhelmed by the local support,” said Tesler, who moved his family to Napa from New York, when he acquired the Blue Note franchise. When he issued the GoFundMe appeal, he said, “checks began arriving. People called saying, ‘What can I do? to keep Blue Note alive?’”
“It’s a times like this that you find out who your friends are,” he added. “It has made us determined to get through this and come out the other side.”
Meanwhile, Tesler said he is “booking like crazy. A lot of bands are available. The ability to book them is greater. I am booking further ahead than I have ever done before. And what I am really excited about is that, when it is safe to come back, we are going to have some great shows.”
For more information or to donate to the Blue Note GoFundMe campaign, visit bluenotenapa.com or email Tesler at ken@bluenote.com.
