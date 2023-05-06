Sunday, May 7

Napa Bikefest

9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Napa Bikefest returns to South Napa Century Center, featuring the North Bay's largest bike swap meet, bands, group rides, a bike rodeo, and more. The event brings together bike enthusiasts from across the Bay and offers various attractions, such as food trucks, beer, wine, and live music from the Deadlies, Jealous Zelig, and Napa High Jazz Band. Find more information at www.napabike.org/bikefest. South Napa Century Center, Gasser Drive, Napa.

Dog Day Afternoon at Outer Space

12 - 5 p.m. Bring your dog(s) and enjoy the Outer Space patio with wine and snacks. Friends of Napa County Animal Shelter will have animals for adoption from 1-3 p.m., and Frankie's Deli next door offers specials for Dog Day guests. Contact Outer Space Wines at 707-657-7401 or email contact@outerspace.wine. Outer Space Wines, 974 Franklin St., Napa, www.OuterSpace.wine.

Growing Olives

2-4 p.m. UC Master Gardeners host the Growing Olives workshop as part of their food-growing seminars. Learn about tree varieties, planting locations, maximizing fruit size and yield, drought tolerance, soils, irrigation, harvesting, and pest control. This is a free program, but pre-registration at ucanr.edu is required to receive the location.

Morgan James at the Blue Note

3 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. The Blue Note presents singer Morgan James, a Juilliard-trained singer, actress, songwriter, and recording artist based in New York City. With Postmodern Jukebox and her YouTube channel, her music videos have gained over 260 million views. Tickets are $35 to $65. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa, www.bluenotenapa.com.

Tuesday, May 9

Napa High Alumni Association

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley will be the guest at the NHAA general meeting to be held at the Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road. All are invited. For more details email marilynkreid@gmail.com.

Friday, May 12

Napa County Emergency Preparedness Resource Fair - Downtown Napa

4-7 p.m. Learn about emergency preparedness, Napa County programs, and services at the Napa County Emergency Preparedness Resource Fair held at the Napa County Administration Building Parking Lot, 1195 Third St., Napa (at the intersection of Coombs and Fourth streets). This family-friendly event features giveaways, raffles, a scavenger hunt, helpful resources, a kids' coloring table, and emergency equipment like fire trucks and patrol units. County departments, municipalities, and partnering organizations will provide educational information. Food truck vendors will offer food and drinks for purchase. The event is free to the public and no RSVP is required. For questions, contact emergencyservices@countyofnapa.org.

Slow Burn Dinner Series at Clif Family Enoteca Tasting Salon

6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Also happens at the same times on Saturday. Chefs Tiffani Ortiz and Andy Doubrava bring their sustainable and innovative Slow Burn dinner series to Clif Family Winery, offering a blind chef's tasting menu of 10-12 courses with Clif Family wines for sale. Limited to 15 seats per dinner. Tickets are $200 per person at www.exploretock.com. Proceeds benefit nonprofit arts and education programs. Learn more at www.weareslowburn.com.

Action-Packed "She Kills Monsters" opens at Napa Valley College

Napa Valley College Theater Arts presents "She Kills Monsters," an action-packed play filled with monsters, sword fights, a dance battle, and incredible humor. Directed by NVC Theater Arts faculty Olivia Cowell, the play follows the story of Agnes Evans, who, after the death of her sister Tilly, embarks on an adventure in the world of Dungeons and Dragons to connect with her late sibling. The cast is comprised of NVC students, and audiences are welcome to join in the excitement on "Audience Cosplay Night" on May 13 at 7 p.m. Please note that due to adult themes, language, and content, this production is not recommended for children under 13 years of age. Performances will be held at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in the Studio Theater, with tickets priced at $25 for general admission and $20 for students (with current student ID) and seniors. For more information and ticketing details, visit the Events page at performingartsnapavalley.org. Showtimes: May 12, 13, 19, 20 at 7 p.m., and May 14 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Mother's Day Weekend Pop-Up Art Show, Writers' Salon & Artist Demonstrations at Jessel Gallery

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate Mother's Day weekend with a pop-up art show, writers' salon, and artist demonstrations at Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Rd., Napa, CA 94558. The event features tented art vendors in the parking lot and is an excellent opportunity to pick up a unique gift or enjoy a Mother's Day outing. Events on Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact Jessel Gallery at (707) 257-2350 or visit their website at jesselgallery.com.

Anniversary celebration

4-6 p.m. Hearts And Hands Preschool, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga, hosts its 20th anniversary celebration. Festivities include wine and light bites, a silent auction and raffle. Tickets are $50. Info, heartsandhandskids.com; 707-495-5305; millie.jane.pease@gmail.com.

The Future of History

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Napa County Historical Society holds its 75th annual members meeting featuring a conversation on heritage with Nancy Brennan, Mayor Scott Sedgley, and Diane Dillon, moderated by Shannon Kuleto. The event will be broadcast live from the Napa Valley Opera House. Reserve a seat or join the live event via Zoom by RSVPing at www.napahistory.org. Napa County Historical Society, Goldman Library, 1219 First St., Napa.

Napa Valley Wine Library Wine Seminar: Mountainside Cabernet Sauvignon

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The 32nd Annual Wine Seminar, "Cabernet from Napa Valley's Mountainsides, East and West," features a panel of six winemakers at Mayacamas Vineyards. Eastside mountain winemakers Alex Kongsgaard, Alison Tauziet, and Mike Dunn will present their 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, alongside westside mountain winemakers Graham Wehmeier, Lisa Togni, and Braiden Albrecht. Tegan Passalacqua of Turley Wine Cellars and Sandlands will moderate. A live-fire lunch prepared by Chef Kevin O'Connor will be held at the Hospitality Center terrace to conclude the event. Tickets are available at https://www.napawinelibrary.com for $300 (members) or $350 (non-members). For more information, contact Diana H Stockton at editor@napawinelibrary.com.

Sunday, May 14

Writers' Salon at Jessel Gallery

5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Join Rebecca Levy-Gantt, Amber Starfire, Rebecca Lawton, and Barbara Toboni for an evening of literary discussion. Reserve your seat by calling 707-257-2350. Admission is $10 at the door (cash or checks accepted). For more information, contact Jessel Gallery at (707) 257-2350 or visit their website at jesselgallery.com.

Monday, May 15

Lunafest

6 p.m. Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise presents the 22nd annual Lunafest at Cameo Cinema, featuring seven short films by women and gender-nonconforming directors. Enjoy Tre Posti bites, chocolates, sparkling wine, and a self-care swag bag from Napa Valley businesses. Event benefits Girls on the Run North Bay, NEWS, and Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise. Buy tickets at www.lunafest.org. Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena.

Thursday, May 18

Genealogy-On-The-Go

1 p.m. Genealogists love the internet, but not everything can be done from home. Peggy Lauritzen shares strategies for advancing research through in-person visits. Time honored methods can be fun and lead to breakthrough results! To register, visit napagensoc.org and select "Genealogy-On-The Go" under Upcoming Events. Via Zoom. (707) 252-2252; info@napagensoc.org

Friday, May 19

Model Bakery Bread Happy Hour

2 p.m. Oxbow Bakery Head Baker, Martin Podell will walk you through the bread making process with emphasis on "Preferments" & how to use them. Complimentary drip coffee and bread samples will be provided. 644 !st. Street, Napa; (707) 259-1128

Saturday May 20

Napa Valley Museum Yountville Opening Celebration

5-7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of three new exhibitions at Napa Valley Museum Yountville. Enjoy history, pop culture, and works for sale to benefit the museum. Tickets include admission to all three exhibitions: Tiki Dreams, The Great California Road Trip 1962, and Napa Valley Museum Mini-Masterpieces. Free for members, $25 for non-members. Spirit tastings and light bites included. Cocktails available for purchase. Aloha wear encouraged. The museum is located at 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, CA, and open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit www.napavalleymuseum.org.

Sunday, May 21

Celebrating Ballads, Blues, and Broadway Standards with Mike Greensill

2 p.m. Pianist Mike Greensill, joined by Joe Cohen on sax, Doug Miller on bass, and Jack Dorsey on drums, explores the Great American Songbook at Cameo Cinema. The performance includes Greensill’s original compositions and special guest vocalist Gale Terminello. Tickets are $35 at www.cameocinema.com. Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena.

Ninth annual Top Drink Cocktail Competition at Napa Valley Museum Yountville.

2-4:30 p.m. Taste delicious food and cocktails based on Charbay Vodka, prepared by top chefs and bartenders. Early bird non-member tickets are $65, and early bird museum member tickets are $50. After May 20, tickets are $75. Must be 21 years old to attend. The museum is located at 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, CA, and open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit www.napavalleymuseum.org.

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Kickoff Napa's Biggest Music Weekend with Cuvaison

4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Join Cuvaison Estate Tasting Salon at 1221 Duhig Road, Napa, CA 94559, for a launch celebration featuring estate-grown wines, live music by The Voice Season 7 performer Roem Baur, and delicious bites provided by The Q Restaurant & Bar. Roem Baur is a multiple award-winning singer and touring songwriter from San Francisco with experience performing at various events, including the main stage at Super Bowl 50 celebrations and official SXSW and CES conferences. Admission is $25 per person. For more information about the event, visit the event website at https://www.cuvaison.com/winery-events/kickoff-napas-biggest-music-weekend.

Saturday, June 3

Special Cinema Event: Living The Truth

11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m. - Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. This day-long special cinema event features three documentary films by award-winning filmmaker Pratibha Parmar, with live appearances by Parmar and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Alice Walker. Screenings include A Place of Rage (1991), Warrior Marks (1993), and Alice Walker: Beauty In Truth (2013). Parmar will receive the SIFF | MUSEA Center Women In Film award, accompanied by a $5,000 grant. A limited-capacity private reception with Parmar and Walker is also scheduled. The event explores the impact of Parmar's work on race, feminism, identity, and human rights. Day-long cinema passes are $99, and the private reception with the 6:15 PM screening of Alice Walker: Beauty In Truth is $95. For more information, visit Lhttps://partnerevents.eventive.org/schedule.