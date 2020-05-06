COVID-19 and comics: How coronavirus is affecting the comic book industry

The building that houses Waterfront Comics has been in Harter’s family since 1942. It was originally owned by a Japanese family who were forced to sell it after being assigned to an internment camp during World War II. The building was purchased by Harter’s grandparents who opened a bar and restaurant which remained open there until 1990.

“My grandmother had to purchase it because my grandfather was Italian, and Italians couldn’t purchase property at the time,” he said. “I basically grew up here. It’s special to me.”

Suisun City in Solano County is under a shelter-in-place order, and all non-essential businesses have been forced to close. As a bookstore, Waterfront Comics falls under that category, although Harter says he is doing curbside pick-up and local delivery for customers who wish to purchase any products the store already has in stock.

Harter says he has been unsuccessful in applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans through the Small Business Association. “What I’ve found out is, I’m not really a small business,” he said. “I’m a micro-business. A lot of what we would think of as chain restaurants ended up getting the bulk of those loans, whereas the small Main Street stores with just a couple employees couldn’t get much of anything.”