Cuban-born brothers Aldo López-Gavilán and Ilmar Gavilán will headline the Springboard 2019 festival taking place April 4-6.
The virtuoso brothers, born in Havana, separated by geopolitics, only recently reunited to perform together. A classical violinist, Ilmar Gavilán was a teenager when he left Cuba in the 1980s to perform with orchestras in Moscow, Spain, Los Angeles and New York.
His younger brother Aldo, a child prodigy and virtuoso classical and jazz pianist, chose to make his life on the island nation he loved. Both men soared in their careers. Restrained by embargoes, travel bans, and finances, the brothers rarely saw each other and shelved their aspirations of playing together professionally. Then in 2015 a diplomatic thaw made their dream a reality.
Kicking off Springboard and commemorating the release of their first album together, the brothers will perform a concert of Aldo’s original compositions. Additional 2019 Springboard events include a concert for Camille Creek Community School students and a private preview of an upcoming feature length documentary about the brothers’ musical journeys, “Los Hermanos/The Brothers.”
“We are honored to have Aldo and Ilmar bring their incomparable talent to our Springboard series,” said Richard Walker, president of Festival Napa Valley, which presents Springboard. “At a time when there is so much division and conflict in the world, having Aldo and Ilmar perform together in Napa Valley and share their dynamic story demonstrates music’s power to transcend borders.”
The 2019 Springboard lineup includes:
— April 4 –Aldo López-Gavilán and Ilmar Gavilán at Jarvis Conservatory. Tickets are $25.
— April 5 – Concert for Kids: Aldo López-Gavilán and Ilmar Gavilán perform for the students of Camille Creek Community School, whose mission is to empower Napa’s most disenfranchised youth. This concert is a Festival Napa Valley Arts for All Program.
— April 6 – “Los Hermanos/The Brothers” An invitation only work-in-progress preview of the documentary film, which tracks the parallel lives of the Cuban brothers, their heartfelt reunion, and their performances together on stages in Cuba and the U.S.
To purchase tickets to Springboard events, visit festivalnapavalley.org/springboard.