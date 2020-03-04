David Kerns, Live in the Valley: Jim Curry to perform the music of John Denver in a benefit concert

Early on, he found Denver’s music to be accessible. “I think a lot of people, including myself, learned to play because of that,” Curry said. “We were able to simulate the song well enough to feel satisfied that we were actually learning something.”

“John was excellent musically, his melodies were very infectious. He had a way of writing something that was easy to get your head around and your heart around. There were some really amazing lyrics written over his career, some of the best lyrics of that time.”

Curry said that he does not consider himself to be an impersonator. “I’ve always just sung,” he said. “I never thought about sounding like anybody. It took other people saying, ‘Well, you sound like that guy.’

“I’ve always approached the singing just as a singer and a performer. Impersonation is for people like Rich Little and Frank Gorshin, people who can actually do many different voices and not just one. I don’t have that ability.”

“When I sing, I sing like this. If I’m doing Neil Diamond, I still sound like John Denver. John himself sang a half dozen Beatles tunes and some James Taylor, definitely Buddy Holly. There’s a lot of artists that he covered, a song he liked to sing and he sang it the way he sang it.