David Kerns, Live in the Valley: Jim Curry to perform the music of John Denver in a benefit concert

Jim Curry is the foremost performer of John Denver’s music. With a natural voice remarkably similar to the late singer-songwriter, he has been performing and recording Denver’s songs for two decades. Curry and his band will play a benefit concert Thursday, March 12, at JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House. Proceeds will go to the youth and education programs at Napa’s Congregation Beth Shalom.
On the phone from Colorado Springs last week, Curry talked about his early musical experiences. “The most singing I did was in the Boy Scouts, that kind of campfire stuff,” he said. “I wasn’t really a music student. I didn’t join the choir or band or anything like that.”
“My dad would go out and purchase an instrument with the intention of learning how to play it. And then when he would set it down and not learn how to play it, I would pick it up and learn how to play it. The first one was a baritone ukulele.”
“I started really thinking about music in junior high. It was the music of John Denver, but also Neil Diamond, also Jim Croce, the hot artists on the radio. I would listen and every now and then somebody in the family would buy an album and I could listen to something over and over again. My oldest brother brought the first John Denver music into the home. It was the ‘Poems, Prayers and Promises’ 8-track.”
As a high school senior, Curry was encouraged by his classmates to sing a song he had written for a class play. Though his main interest had been in commercial art, his musical acclaim at school led to a two-year scholarship to study voice at the College of the Mainland in Texas City, Texas. “Everything kind of took a turn there,” he said.
Early on, he found Denver’s music to be accessible. “I think a lot of people, including myself, learned to play because of that,” Curry said. “We were able to simulate the song well enough to feel satisfied that we were actually learning something.”
“John was excellent musically, his melodies were very infectious. He had a way of writing something that was easy to get your head around and your heart around. There were some really amazing lyrics written over his career, some of the best lyrics of that time.”
Curry said that he does not consider himself to be an impersonator. “I’ve always just sung,” he said. “I never thought about sounding like anybody. It took other people saying, ‘Well, you sound like that guy.’
“I’ve always approached the singing just as a singer and a performer. Impersonation is for people like Rich Little and Frank Gorshin, people who can actually do many different voices and not just one. I don’t have that ability.”
“When I sing, I sing like this. If I’m doing Neil Diamond, I still sound like John Denver. John himself sang a half dozen Beatles tunes and some James Taylor, definitely Buddy Holly. There’s a lot of artists that he covered, a song he liked to sing and he sang it the way he sang it.
“I think for any big name, it’s the same thing. I’ve always thought, ‘Well, they’re up there. They’re just picking songs and they are performing them.’ Well, that’s what I’m doing. I pick songs and it just drifted into, because of the similarities, a focus on John’s library of work.”
Curry was attracted from the start to the themes in Denver’s music. “Most of his musical content is very common man,” he said. “It fit then, it fits now. It’s timeless, I think. He was way ahead on the environmental issues, and he’s got some of the greatest love songs, which are universal. He had a lot to say about world peace, sustainability, a lot of the things that were appealing to me and obviously to millions of others.”
At JaM Cellars Ballroom, the band will be Curry on lead vocals and guitar, his wife, Anne Curry, on mandolin, guitar and vocals, Diane Ireland on flute, Tom Williams on bass, percussionist Larry Ruckman, and Napans Gordon Lustig on guitar and vocals and Graham Terry on fiddle.
Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m. $39-$69. JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House. 1030 Main St., Napa, 707-880-2300. BlueNoteNapa.com.
David Kerns is a Napa-based novelist and freelance journalist. You can view more of his work at DavidKerns.com.