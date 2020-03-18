David Kerns, Live in the Valley: The Oxbow RiverStage 2020 season

Undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic, the cratering economy, the postponement of BottleRock and uncertainty about what the summer holds, music fans have been gobbling up tickets for the just-announced Oxbow RiverStage 2020 concert series.
“We’ve never had an on-sale anything close to what’s happening,” RiverStage producer Ken Tesler said, “and in the worst week of this country’s recent history outside of 9/11. It’s unbelievable. Every show is selling and selling well. I think there’s good consumer confidence for the summer.”
Asked about the potential impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the concert series, Tesler said, “We’re monitoring the situation literally daily. We’re in it neck deep with our other businesses. Between Another Planet Entertainment and us here, we’re on top of it, we’re monitoring it, and we will follow the government guidelines as we have been, and as Another Planet has been.
“If things are not better by the time a given show is approaching, we will do everything we can to reschedule. We will, of course, honor tickets on the reschedule, or give refunds if somebody doesn’t want to go to the reschedule date. Either way, people should not worry that if they buy a ticket now there wouldn’t be a refund down the line.”
Beginning with Rodrigo y Gabriela on June 7, the announced RiverStage artists to date include Andrew Bird, Calexico, Iron & Wine, Ziggy Marley, Gary Clark, Jr., Brett Eldridge, John Fogerty and Widespread Panic.
“In addition to concerts already on sale,” Tesler said, “we will be announcing six more ticketed evenings of touring artists and five free shows. We’ve confirmed two of the free shows so far in terms of the artists, but we can’t announce yet.
“We will be doing the 4th of July in conjunction with the city. There will be a big national act playing on the Fourth, and when they end, the fireworks will go off just like always in Napa. We’re also looking at Halloween, on Oct. 30 or 31, for quite an interesting show.”
The layout of Oxbow RiverStage for 2020 will be essentially unchanged from last year with one big exception. In 2019, the main entrance was on McKinstry Street. This year, access to the concerts will be at the back of the venue via the Oxbow Commons foot paths crossing under the Soscol and Wine Train overpasses. The foot paths will be accessed by a well-marked entry on the northwest corner of First Street and Soscol Avenue.
“The reason for that is we are very tuned in to our neighbors,” Tesler said, “and we don’t want to impact them negatively. We’re doing bigger shows this year, up to a little over 5,000 people for a show, and there will be some general admission shows where people may want to come early and we may have much larger lines than we had last year.”
“I don’t want to clog up the non-closed part of McKinstry Street down by Gott’s and in front of Oxbow and by Feast It Forward with people lined up and hanging out there. It would impact their businesses. So we’ll filter everybody down through the flood zone part of Oxbow Commons, where there’s tons of sidewalk and plenty of place to queue up. The box office will be down there too.”
Tickets for the following performances can be purchased now at OxbowRiverStage.com:
—Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sunday, June 7, 6 p.m., seated and standing, $45-$125.
—Andrew Bird/Calexico/Iron & Wine, Saturday, June 27, 6 p.m., standing only, $56-$126.
—Ziggy Marley, Sunday, July 5, 7 p.m., standing only, $49.50-$125.
—Gary Clark, Jr., Friday, July 10, 7 p.m. seated and standing, $49.50-$149.50.
—Brett Eldridge, Friday, July 24, 7 p.m., seated and standing, $49.50—$129.50.
—John Fogerty, Thursday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m., seated and standing, $59.50—$149.50.
—Widespread Panic, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 4, 5 and 6, 6 p.m. standing only, $65-$149.50.
David Kerns is a Napa-based novelist and freelance journalist. You can view more of his work at DavidKerns.com.