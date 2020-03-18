David Kerns, Live in the Valley: The Oxbow RiverStage 2020 season

“In addition to concerts already on sale,” Tesler said, “we will be announcing six more ticketed evenings of touring artists and five free shows. We’ve confirmed two of the free shows so far in terms of the artists, but we can’t announce yet.

“We will be doing the 4th of July in conjunction with the city. There will be a big national act playing on the Fourth, and when they end, the fireworks will go off just like always in Napa. We’re also looking at Halloween, on Oct. 30 or 31, for quite an interesting show.”

The layout of Oxbow RiverStage for 2020 will be essentially unchanged from last year with one big exception. In 2019, the main entrance was on McKinstry Street. This year, access to the concerts will be at the back of the venue via the Oxbow Commons foot paths crossing under the Soscol and Wine Train overpasses. The foot paths will be accessed by a well-marked entry on the northwest corner of First Street and Soscol Avenue.

“The reason for that is we are very tuned in to our neighbors,” Tesler said, “and we don’t want to impact them negatively. We’re doing bigger shows this year, up to a little over 5,000 people for a show, and there will be some general admission shows where people may want to come early and we may have much larger lines than we had last year.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}