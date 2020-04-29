Di Rosa to close through 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Arts, closed during the shelter-at-home orders, will remain closed until the end of 2020, with plans to reopen in January with new exhibitions

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced this temporary closure of the di Rosa campus, our mission to engage the community with important ideas through art is steadfast,” said Girish Satya, co-president of the di Rosa Foundation board of directors.

“The di Rosa board and core staff will work to map out our future and prepare to emerge from these uncertain times ready to engage with our community in full once more. We believe this is the perfect time to work diligently on our strategic thinking and financial management,” Staya said.

Co-president Linda Fine said they are proceeding “with careful consideration,” adding that some staff members will be laid off or furloughed and the remaining employees “will maintain the di Rosa facilities and critical operational functions.”

Robert Sain, the current director, “will transition to director emeritus” on May 1, the communications office confirmed.