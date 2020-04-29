Di Rosa to close through 2020

Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Arts, closed during the shelter-at-home orders, will remain closed until the end of 2020, with plans to reopen in January with new exhibitions
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced this temporary closure of the di Rosa campus, our mission to engage the community with important ideas through art is steadfast,” said Girish Satya, co-president of the di Rosa Foundation board of directors.
“The di Rosa board and core staff will work to map out our future and prepare to emerge from these uncertain times ready to engage with our community in full once more. We believe this is the perfect time to work diligently on our strategic thinking and financial management,” Staya said.
Co-president Linda Fine said they are proceeding “with careful consideration,” adding that some staff members will be laid off or furloughed and the remaining employees “will maintain the di Rosa facilities and critical operational functions.”
Robert Sain, the current director, “will transition to director emeritus” on May 1, the communications office confirmed.
“We are actively working to support key community partners during this time and stand ready to do more in the community as partner organizations resume their activities,” Fine said. These partners include the Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley, with clubhouses in Napa and American Canyon, Community Resources for Children, Napa County Public Library and Sonoma Valley Regional Library, La Luz in Sonoma, Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley, Sonoma State University and California College of the Arts.
In addition, di Rosa is steadily increasing its online presence to include fun, thought-provoking and informational content for all ages, including weekly bilingual art activities, Satya said. “Looking ahead to 2021, we will reopen in January with a showcase of exceptional works from the di Rosa collection.”
Di Rosa closed once before in October 2017 when wildfires came to the edge of the Carneros property, and smoke damaged some of their outdoor arts.
In July 2019, the board announced it would be selling off some of the 1,600 pieces of art that Rene and Veronica di Rosa had collected.
Fine and Satya asked di Rosa patrons for patience as the board and staff work toward reopening in January. “These decisions were not easy ones to make, but are necessary for di Rosa’s long-term sustainability,” they said.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!