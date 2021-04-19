North Block: New Yountville restaurant is an inspired reason to be out in the world again

Next the vegetables: Should we choose Oro Blanco heirloom grapefruit with shaved kohlrabi, shiso and sansho peppers? Spring lettuces with miso-date dressing, sunflower seeds and mint? Asparagus glazed in butter with seaweed, miner's lettuce, and grilled nettles? Or grilled Swiss chard, stuffed with celtuce (Chinese lettuce, also called celery lettuce), radish and herbs?

"I like the asparagus," our server admitted.

It was slivered, barely sauteed so it retained its crunch, and mingled with the other vegetables, it was as delectable a dish as I'd ever tasted. If chefs keep creating these dishes that are pure magic, going to plant-based dining for sake of the planet will never be a problem.

The main course? My dining companion had promptly settled on the roasted halibut, a choice in which the server concurred, as he had just tasted it: superbly fresh and so carefully prepared as to retain its sweetness and its moisture. It came drizzled with a sabayon and accompanied by charred leeks with hazelnuts.

For myself, I was torn: Grilled black cod with mahogany clams in a green garlic broth? Or what about smoked lamb ribs in a pistachio romesco? "It takes 45 minutes," the server said, "but I'd order the roast chicken."