North Block: New Yountville restaurant is an inspired reason to be out in the world again

The setting, the service, the food. When a restaurant scores on all three, it's a golden experience.
Of course, it had been so long since I'd been out to eat — the notion of dining out inside a plastic tent never having captured my notion of a good time — that the mere prospect of going to a restaurant, instead of dashing off with a to-go bag, was heady enough. I probably have been content to be served a happy meal. But Yountville's new restaurant, North Block, instead, delivered the kind of evening that reminds you what we've all been missing this past year.
In early March, two alumni of the Momofuku group of Asian-American fusion restaurants announced they were opening a new venture in the former Redd Wood space, now part of the North Block space that includes the hotel (formerly Hotel Lucca.)
Nick Tamburo, a former sous chef at Momofuku Ko and executive chef at Momofuku Nishi in Manhattan would be in charge of the kitchen, while Andy Wedge, of Momofuku and Husk Nashville, would serve as general manager and oversee the beverage program.
What would they serve?
Initial descriptions echoed the enthusiasm of East Coast chefs who land in Napa Valley. They describe their proposed menus as "locally sourced, sustainable" and so forth, but often, I think, this translates as "OMG, they have fruits and vegetables in winter."
The duo inherited Richard Reddington's wood-fired oven from Redd Wood, used for his memorable pizzas, but they hinted they'd also be using a Japanese grill to create dishes that deviated a bit from typical wine country fare.
It all sounded intriguing enough.
First, however, it was the setting that captivated me. The hotel-restaurant complex has an Old World Italian charm — fountain, courtyard, cobblestones — but the new restaurant has an edgy charm, smoky gray walls embellished with three-dimensional white flowers, and an appealing indoor-outdoor room, one wall of which is covered with a striking mural of cranes in flight.
While I'd venture anyone could dine comfortably in the covered but open space, we'd asked for outside seating and so found ourselves in a cozy nook in the courtyard, between two heat lamps and sheltered by greenery. The night grew chilly but we were entirely comfortable.
The next delightful surprise was the server, a gentleman of the old school of those for whom serving is a profession and pleasure. He told us he was from San Francisco, he had grown tired of staying at home waiting for restaurants to reopen, and so he had taken this job in Yountville to be out in the world again. He knew food and wine in that genuine way of one who enjoys it and likes discussing it, like any other art form. For a moment, I could have believed I'd fallen somewhere into Italy or France.
The menu, however, is all its own, neither European nor wine country, but original — and interesting. The menu is divided into three sections: raw and cured; vegetables; and meats and fish. They have kept pizzas as an homage to Reddington, but beyond this they are edging away from Italian, reaching for their own classics with twists to make them interesting.
On this day, they offered three pizzas: tomato, garlic, fresh herbs, and vella cheese; spring onions, Fiscalini aged cheddar, and chive oil; and duck sausage, tomato mozzarella, basil, sesame, and chili oil.
They looked tempting, but it turns out that we, like most diners there, were too intrigued by the other offerings.
What did we order? Under these circumstances, it was easy to say to the server, "So, what should we try?" And embark on an adventure under his direction.
The four raw and cured selections were Kumamoto oysters with yuzu mignonette; duck liver mousse with matcha and rye crackers; big eye tuna crudo with rhubarb, Meyer lemon and ginger, and cured Mt. Lassen trout in almond milk with Bay leaf oil and trout roe.
"Which one?" we asked our guide.
"Try the trout," he replied. A winning choice. It was a fresh and delicate dish, with the pink fish in a pale sauce, light and creamy, speckled with green basil oil and dusted with golden roe.
Next the vegetables: Should we choose Oro Blanco heirloom grapefruit with shaved kohlrabi, shiso and sansho peppers? Spring lettuces with miso-date dressing, sunflower seeds and mint? Asparagus glazed in butter with seaweed, miner's lettuce, and grilled nettles? Or grilled Swiss chard, stuffed with celtuce (Chinese lettuce, also called celery lettuce), radish and herbs?
"I like the asparagus," our server admitted.
It was slivered, barely sauteed so it retained its crunch, and mingled with the other vegetables, it was as delectable a dish as I'd ever tasted. If chefs keep creating these dishes that are pure magic, going to plant-based dining for sake of the planet will never be a problem.
The main course? My dining companion had promptly settled on the roasted halibut, a choice in which the server concurred, as he had just tasted it: superbly fresh and so carefully prepared as to retain its sweetness and its moisture. It came drizzled with a sabayon and accompanied by charred leeks with hazelnuts.
For myself, I was torn: Grilled black cod with mahogany clams in a green garlic broth? Or what about smoked lamb ribs in a pistachio romesco? "It takes 45 minutes," the server said, "but I'd order the roast chicken."
Roast chicken? Isn't that tame and boring? When, 45 minutes later, it arrived, I remembered something Truman Capote wrote about how easy it was to concoct a complicated dish, compared to the skill it takes to prepare something simple, such as a wood-roasted chicken. Hidden inside the half chicken is matsuri rice, into which the roasting juices had dripped. The meat was as moist and tender as anyone could wish. It comes with two sauces, yogurt and hot, but it really didn't need anything. It is served with the puffiest flatbread I've ever encountered, quite delicious.
While you wait for the 45-minute chicken, you can munch on excellent, warm sourdough bread, served with Achadinha Creamery butter, and peruse the wine list, which is rich and astonishing, local and international, some bottles left over from Reddington's cellar, with nice by-the-glass offerings as well. And excellent cocktails, my companion ascertained.
Also, this night's menu was offering a dry-aged sirloin and a Devils' gulch pork shoulder, but I was sublimely satisfied with my brilliant chicken.
We rounded out the evening sharing a cheesecake, glazed with honey, and cappuccinos.
Inspired service, (he got it right on every dish), idyllic setting, exceptional food. It felt like a return to life after a long, cold, lonely winter (spring, summer and fall).
We do plan to go back to try the pizza. But we may get sidetracked again by the vegetables.
North Block is at 6757 Washington St., Yountville, 707-944-8080; northblockhotel.com.