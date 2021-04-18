Taste of the Valley: News from the Napa culinary community

Can’t make it but want t help? You can donate online at www.puertasabiertasnapa.org/donate

C Casa expands at Oxbow Public Market

C Casa restaurant at the Oxbow Public Market will move into the space formerly occupied by Kitchen Door, which is moving downtown.

“It’s been a dream of mine to have a bigger restaurant at the market," said C Casa founder Catherine Bergen. "when this opportunity came up, I didn't have to think twice."

Bergen said she will retain the popular menu of her "reimagined Mexican food" but plans to expand the offerings to include full plates and shared plates.

The larger space will allow for indoor dining as well as tables on the adjacent deck, and Bergen plans to add a full bar with craft cocktails.

“I don't want to divulge too much yet as we are still in the planning phase," Bergen said. but it promises to be a very vibrant, fun atmosphere where folks will want to meet, hang out and enjoy all that C Casa and the market have to offer.”

C Casa plans to open in its new space in early fall. For more information on C Casa, visit www.myccasa.com.