Taste of the Valley: News from the Napa culinary community

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Puertas Abiertas and La Toque
Each year on Cinco de Mayo (except in 2020) La Toque Chef Ken Frank turns his kitchen over to his staff to cook delicious Latino foods inspired by their cultural heritage, with proceeds going to Puertas Abiertas to support programs for Napa’s Latinx community.
This year, the dinner will be raising funds for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) registration program, helping children obtain legal immigration status. Registering for DACA costs $500, and many families cannot afford it. That’s where Puertos Abiertos comes in, with the funds and assistance with the paperwork.
This year, with the excitement of being able to gather again, La Toque will pull out all the stops for a menu that includes:
• Chips, Guacamole and our Family Salsas
• Torre de Mariscos Con Agua Chile Negro
• Quesabirria, Avocado Salsa, Consomme-- Frijoles Charros, Chicharron, Xoconostle, Pancita
• Strawberry Churro Sandwich with Rompope Envinado
The cost is $75 per person, a bargain to enjoy La Toque's Michelin-starred cuisine. Seating will be limited due to social distance requirements. Make reservations at bit.ly/LTPACincoDeMayo2021
Can’t make it but want t help? You can donate online at www.puertasabiertasnapa.org/donate
C Casa expands at Oxbow Public Market
C Casa restaurant at the Oxbow Public Market will move into the space formerly occupied by Kitchen Door, which is moving downtown.
“It’s been a dream of mine to have a bigger restaurant at the market," said C Casa founder Catherine Bergen. "when this opportunity came up, I didn't have to think twice."
Bergen said she will retain the popular menu of her "reimagined Mexican food" but plans to expand the offerings to include full plates and shared plates.
The larger space will allow for indoor dining as well as tables on the adjacent deck, and Bergen plans to add a full bar with craft cocktails.
“I don't want to divulge too much yet as we are still in the planning phase," Bergen said. but it promises to be a very vibrant, fun atmosphere where folks will want to meet, hang out and enjoy all that C Casa and the market have to offer.”
C Casa plans to open in its new space in early fall. For more information on C Casa, visit www.myccasa.com.