Single Thread team joins plant-based Little Saint project

Opening later this summer in downtown Healdsburg, Little Saint will be a gathering place for food, music, art, and conversations.

Located in the building formerly known as Shed, the 10,000-square-foot Little Saint will continue the tradition of its predecessor by offering a farm-forward destination to enjoy a meal or a glass of wine while discovering new music, artists and ideas.

Last year, a local Healdsburg family, the Ubbens, bought the building. For decades they have been committed to animal welfare, music, and arts education as well as climate justice and food security.

Together with their sister Jenny Hess at the helm, the new owners invited their neighbors at three-Michelin-starred SingleThread, Kyle, and Katina Connaughton, to join Little Saint to operate a 100% plant-based food and beverage program.

Anchoring the open-plan building will be a full-service restaurant, cafe, and wine shop operated by Connaughton's management arm, Vertice Hospitality Management. With an à la carte menu inspired by the seasonal bounty of the Sonoma Valley, the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, and its quick-service cafe and retail components will be open all day, seven days a week.