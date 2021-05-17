Single Thread team joins plant-based Little Saint project

Opening later this summer in downtown Healdsburg, Little Saint will be a gathering place for food, music, art, and conversations.
Located in the building formerly known as Shed, the 10,000-square-foot Little Saint will continue the tradition of its predecessor by offering a farm-forward destination to enjoy a meal or a glass of wine while discovering new music, artists and ideas.
Last year, a local Healdsburg family, the Ubbens, bought the building. For decades they have been committed to animal welfare, music, and arts education as well as climate justice and food security.
Together with their sister Jenny Hess at the helm, the new owners invited their neighbors at three-Michelin-starred SingleThread, Kyle, and Katina Connaughton, to join Little Saint to operate a 100% plant-based food and beverage program.
Anchoring the open-plan building will be a full-service restaurant, cafe, and wine shop operated by Connaughton's management arm, Vertice Hospitality Management. With an à la carte menu inspired by the seasonal bounty of the Sonoma Valley, the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, and its quick-service cafe and retail components will be open all day, seven days a week.
“Little Saint presented a creative opportunity to compose a menu highlighting all the produce coming from our new 24-acre farm as well as support and showcase the other incredible farms in our community,” said Kyle Connaughton.
“We envision Little Saint as another way to express our culinary creativity in a more accessible manner and as another avenue to expand our agricultural footprint and biodiversity presence in Sonoma County. We want to build upon Cindy Daniel and Doug Lipton’s vision of creating a community gathering space when they first opened Healdsburg Shed.”
In addition to SingleThread Farm, nearby Little Saint Farm will be the source of many of the ingredients that appear on the menu. Highlighting a commitment to cultivating a biodiverse ecosystem while strengthening our climate resilience, these farms’ no-till practices develop healthy, rich soil, the key to growing ingredients abounding with nutrition and flavor.
“Emerging from this challenging year, we are reminded of the importance of kindness above all,” says Hess, director of Little Saint. “We strive to be a "saintly" destination by offering conscientious and cruelty-free goods and showcasing works and performances by diverse artists who are also committed to doing good while having fun.”
In collaboration with Little Saint’s designer and creative director Ken Fulk and the non-profit Saint Joseph’s Arts Foundation, the building will host inspiring live music and conversations with thought leaders and local artists. A series of film screenings and concerts will support the sustainable agricultural and viticulture communities throughout the county.
“As we have gotten to know Kyle and Katina we believe we have the perfect partner in this mission-driven endeavor,” noted Jeff and Laurie Ubben. “Our long friendship with Ken Fulk and his team make this a truly happy collaboration.”
As Little Saint prepares for its official opening, the kitchen was used by the staff of Sonoma Family Meal to prepare nutritious, restaurant-quality meals for local residents experiencing food insecurity. The exterior of the building was recently activated by Sonoma artist and winemaker Alice Sutro with portraits of passersby. Two more local artists, Feven Zewdi and Victoria Wagner are on deck to create their own site-specific works for the building’s facade in the coming months.
