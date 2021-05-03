Taste of the Valley: Gatehouse Restaurant reopens

Gatehouse Restaurant at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Greystone in St. Helena will be open for dine-in service beginning Wednesday, May 12.

CIA students prepare a three or four-course meal, inspired by fresh, local ingredients Tuesday through Saturday. Lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner is 5 to 8 p.m. Diners can chose to be inside the dining room or outside in the new dining area.

The three-course menu is $35 and the four-course menu is $45. Seating is limited, and reservations are strongly encouraged.

To make reservations or view menus, visit ciagatehouserestaurant.com. The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone is at 2555 Main St, St. Helena, 707-967-2300.