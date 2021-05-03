Taste of the Valley: Gatehouse Restaurant reopens

Gatehouse Restaurant at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Greystone in St. Helena will be open for dine-in service beginning Wednesday, May 12.
CIA students prepare a three or four-course meal, inspired by fresh, local ingredients Tuesday through Saturday. Lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner is 5 to 8 p.m. Diners can chose to be inside the dining room or outside in the new dining area.
The three-course menu is $35 and the four-course menu is $45. Seating is limited, and reservations are strongly encouraged.
To make reservations or view menus, visit ciagatehouserestaurant.com. The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone is at 2555 Main St, St. Helena, 707-967-2300.
5 copycat restaurant recipes to try this week
Ever wanted food from your favorite restaurant without actually having to go there? This week's recipe roundup features five easy copycats of popular restaurant dishes, plus a bonus cocktail recipe.
This Chinese chicken salad recipe comes straight from a favorite restaurant chain, The Cheesecake Factory, and it only takes 15 minutes to make.
If you’re wanting to get your fast food chicken fix, then you’re in luck. You can easily recreate Chick-fil-A’s fried chicken sandwich at home.
The since-discontinued Panera Bread sandwich used four different types of cheese, including fontina. And now you can make the copycat recipe in just a few minutes from home.
This white mushroom pizza tastes like something you'd find at one of the best pizza shops in America and is sure to get you through the cook-at-home funk.
While you can always head to your favorite cafe to partake in this particular soup, with this copycat Panera Bread recipe you can have bowls and bowls of broccoli cheddar soup at home in just about one hour.
Recreate this refreshing drink right in your own kitchen using rich red wine with some simple ingredients you may find in your pantry.