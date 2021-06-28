 Skip to main content
Taste of the Valley: Meadowood Terrace Cafe reopens
Taste of the Valley: Meadowood Terrace Cafe reopens

  Updated
Meadowood

Meadowood resort in St. Helena.

 Submitted Photo

Meadowood resort in St. Helena has announced that it is reopening its Terrace Cafe for al fresco dining this summer.

The menu features ingredients from the Meadowood garden and includes salads, ceviche, ahi tuna poke, smoked salmon avocado toast, quinoa grain bowls, Mahi tacos, chicken quesadilla, Wagyu beef burgers, Impossible burgers, Ora king salmon, and a grilled portabella mushroom sandwich. 

Wine and cocktails are also available.

Lunch is served Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On weekends the café is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with brunch available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and lunch until 5 p.m.

Meadowood was severely damaged during the 2002 wildfires and is in the process of rebuilding facilities that were lost. 

For more information, visit meadowood.com

