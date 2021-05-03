Wing night specials scarce as restaurants face tight supply, higher prices for the takeout-friendly comfort food

Beck hasn’t raised menu prices, though specials, including half-price wings that used to be offered two days a week, are on hiatus while the restaurants are under coronavirus capacity restrictions.

“We’re holding out that prices are going to level off and come back down,” he said. “We just want to keep customers loyal.”

Jason Rauch, general manager at Timothy O’Toole’s Pub in the Gold Coast, said the restaurant is still running its Wednesday wings special and is trying to keep prices “as low as we can, as long as we can.”

He estimates he’s paying about $130 per case for wings, up from the $95 he normally paid.

Dallas-based Wingstop, which has about 1,400 U.S. restaurants, said during a Wednesday call with analysts that it’s paying about 25.8% more than it used to for wings.

The company’s net income was still up 62.5% compared with the first quarter of 2020 as sales at U.S. restaurants open at least a year rose 20.7%.

Wingstop has an agreement with suppliers that allows it to pay below current market prices, the company said. Executives attributed the tight supply to chicken processors’ struggles to hire workers and said prices could remain high through the end of the year.