Dive into the world of 'Sharks' at the California Academy of Sciences

SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Academy of Sciences has reopened with a jaw-dropping new exhibit "Sharks," which explores the world of these ocean predators in an "out of the water" experience.
"Sharks" will run through Jan. 23, 2022 at the Academy in Golden Gate Park.
Whether sharks fill you with fear or fascination, "Sharks" invites you to dive into their underwater world without getting your feet wet. Trace over 450 million years of evolution, come face-to-face with the storied great white shark (in model form), learn about current conservation efforts to protect vulnerable shark populations, and gain a whole new level of respect for the ocean’s oldest and most effective predator.
“Sharks have inspired marine scientists like me for generations. As a scientific diver, encountering sharks while descending to the ocean’s depths is an indescribable experience,” says Dr. Luiz Rocha, the Academy’s curator of ichthyology.
“In order to fully understand how to protect coral reefs and sustain healthy oceans, we must examine the complex relationships between predators and prey, and appreciating the role that sharks play in ocean ecosystems is key to that understanding. We hope that this exhibit sparks curiosity and provides a deeper connection for our visitors. There is so much to be learned from sharks.”
"Sharks" features more than a dozen, full-scale shark models, from a hammerhead to a bull shark, and a life-size replica of the massive jaws of a Megalodon, an ancient ancestor of the great white shark.
Visitors can examine a collection of rare fossils dating back as far as 370 million years, along with shark jaws and teeth and studies of shark anatomy, biology, hunting strategies and sensory systems, and interactive, educational displays and hands-on experiences.
Plus, enjoy an immersive cinematic experience as high-definition underwater footage transports you to the underwater world of sharks with floor-to-ceiling projections.
The exhibit also includes stories of human-shark encounters, both personal accounts from humans who have come face to face with these ocean marvels and the iconic shark stories portrayed—and often misrepresented—in popular television and film.
Throughout the exhibit, discover how Academy science and advocacy has helped transform public perception of sharks from fear to fascination, featuring the work of shark expert and Academy emeritus curator Dr. John McCosker.
From California legislation that helped ban shark fin trading to regional efforts to study shark populations and protect vulnerable coastal habitats around the world through research and stewardship programs put into action by Academy scientists and research associates.
Visitors can also learn what they can do to support healthy, thriving oceans, and their dynamic underwater residents, for generations to come.
Shark-themed pop-up programs are happening around the museum daily—like “under the sea” storytime and yoga and a community art wall.
Kids can also get hands-on with free Science @ Home activity packs featuring creative, shark-inspired projects. Virtual events all summer long include NightSchool: Sharks Jaws and Maws, featuring talks from Academy shark scientists, live entertainment, and more for adults 21+.
The creative team behind "Sharks" is Grande Experiences, an Australian-based creator and producer of museum-quality exhibitions and immersive experiences. This exhibition was produced with assistance from experts in the fields of sharks, aquariums, and ocean cinematography.
The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, it is home to a world-class aquarium, planetarium and natural history museum, as well as innovative programs in scientific research and environmental education—all under one living roof. Museum hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission includes all exhibits, programs, and shows. For daily ticket prices, please visit www.calacademy.org or call (415) 379-8000 for more information.
