Dive into the world of 'Sharks' at the California Academy of Sciences

SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Academy of Sciences has reopened with a jaw-dropping new exhibit "Sharks," which explores the world of these ocean predators in an "out of the water" experience.

"Sharks" will run through Jan. 23, 2022 at the Academy in Golden Gate Park.

Whether sharks fill you with fear or fascination, "Sharks" invites you to dive into their underwater world without getting your feet wet. Trace over 450 million years of evolution, come face-to-face with the storied great white shark (in model form), learn about current conservation efforts to protect vulnerable shark populations, and gain a whole new level of respect for the ocean’s oldest and most effective predator.

“Sharks have inspired marine scientists like me for generations. As a scientific diver, encountering sharks while descending to the ocean’s depths is an indescribable experience,” says Dr. Luiz Rocha, the Academy’s curator of ichthyology.