Eric Moore's 'Reflections: Soliloquy for Solo Cello and Cello Quartet' to premiere in Napa

Eric Moore will present his "Reflections" program featuring the world premiere of "Soliloquy for Solo Cello and Cello Quartet" at 7p.m. Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at Hatt Hall, Napa River Inn, 500 Main St. in Napa.

The program, about loss and humanity, is the culmination of a grant from Arts Council Napa Valley that funded the eight-movement “Soliloquy” for five cellos. The piece was written to commemorate the loss of Moore’s mother, also a professional musician, after years of battling multiple cancers.

Moore says of the composition, “The piece is concerned with the subtle ways that memories change and distort over time. Established fragments are transformed or deleted until something similar — but not quite the original — remains.”

The first half of the program includes a rarely performed version of Johann Sebastian Bach’s monumental 18-minute Ciaccona from the Violin Partita No. 2, transcribed for cello by Davidoff.

“It is believed that Bach wrote the piece as a response to the death of his wife, a somber expression of the grief he experienced," Moore says. "To most ears the music reveals love, anguish, death and fear, rich in emotion.”

Also on the program are Moore’s Mantra #070101 and #070102 for Solo Cello, each of a series of compositions currently being written that are variations on Bach’s well-known Cello Suites. Both pieces are also world premieres.

In addition, the program will feature "Transitions for Solo Cello" by Anna Sigríður Þorvaldsdóttir (Anna Thorvaldsdottir), an Icelandic composer who is often influenced by landscapes and nature. The theme of the work is "man and machine," and in it the cellist becomes both as the "man" represents performing expressively with emotion and a musical approach to the music, and "machine" indicates more precise rhythmic and technical accuracy.

Keeping with the theme, the program ends with Martin Torch-Ishii’s "Reflection," written to celebrate his 30th birthday.

“Looking back in a nostalgic way at different things I have gone through and looking forward to the future,” he says. "The challenges that lie ahead, what I want to do. It’s a nostalgic piece, rather than a mid-life crisis.”

Eric Moore is a cellist, composer and educator. The principal cellist of four orchestras, he won his first audition at age 15. As a specialist in the performance of new works of classical music, Moore has premiered dozens of works. He received Album of the Year accolades for a recording with Wet Ink.

He has collaborated with many Grammy Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning composers and was the artistic director and cellist of the Napa-based chamber ensemble New Music Decanted, which was midway through a 30-concert season when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

His compositions include a cello concerto, a documentary film score, six duos, a song cycle for cello and voice, and more than 25 pedagogical and professional works for solo cello. He teaches 20 cello students who use his comprehensive cello method, Cellosophy.

He graduated as a triple major, summa cum laude, from the University of Michigan where he studied with Richard Aaron.

Tickets are $35 and may be ordered on Eventbrite. The concert production is underwritten by anonymous donors, allowing all ticket proceeds to go directly to the artists. Call 707-253-8503 for more information.

Moore's work was made possible through the support of a multi-year grant from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. The re-granting program funds $40,000 each year to small nonprofits, individual artists and groups of individuals to support creative works and programs that are publicly accessible within Napa County to grow and deepen the general community’s relationship to arts and culture. For more information, visit artscouncilnv.org.