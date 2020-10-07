Evy Warshawski The Arts Landscape: The costs of ‘going dark’

“I regard the theater as the greatest of all forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being.” Oscar Wilde
It was the best of times.
On the evening of Feb. 1, 2020, Vallejo’s 490-seat Empress Theatre had neither a ticket left to sell nor a dry eye in the house.
The occasion was “The Three Tenors: The Next Generation,” a premier recital of Italian arias complete with a full orchestra conducted by Napa’s own Maestro Thomas Conlin.
The charms of the evening included the musical artistry of Verdi and Puccini, among other classical composers; the robust voices of three, emerging operatic tenors; a visually-attractive set design; and meticulously-realized production values (sound, lights and sparkling commentary by the maestro throughout the performance).
The creative producer and visionary behind the evening was Renay Conlin, executive director of the Vallejo Arts Foundation. Conlin’s past North Bay arts management positions have included serving as CEO of the Napa Valley Museum, as director of development at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco and as executive director of the San Francisco Chamber Chorus.
For those of us who enjoy experiencing the performing arts surrounded by architectural history, the Empress joins our own local treasures – Uptown Theatre Napa and the Napa Valley Opera House – in forming a trio of renovated theatrical landmarks within a 16-mile radius. All three have contributed to the revitalization of their downtown districts.
Located in the heart of Vallejo and built in 1911 by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, the Empress’ curtain rose for the first time one year later on a Sullivan-Considine vaudeville show.
Managed by the nonprofit Vallejo Center for the Arts, the theater’s extensive restoration and upgrades provide an accessible and welcoming ambiance for the presentation of jazz, blues, comedy, movies, opera, dance and classical music. The theater also serves as a home for the Empress Theatre Film Club and the Vallejo Symphony Orchestra.
And then, it was the worst of times.
A few short weeks after the resounding success of “The Three Tenors,” a mandated shutdown was enacted in mid-March, forcing a complete halt to the theater’s activities.
“Like all other theaters, we had to abruptly curtail our season when COVID-19 hit,” said Conlin. “Like other small and mid-sized arts organizations, we are facing slashed budgets and reduced staffing. The cost of ‘going dark’ is significant.”
She added, “With our doors shuttered and all in-person events postponed, we are losing the revenue needed just to stay afloat. Smaller organizations like ours lack the benefit of endowments to help cushion the blow as we deal with staggering declines in earned income resulting from canceled performances.”
Forced to furlough employees for the foreseeable future, Conlin has been presenting shows virtually to keep audiences engaged.
On Friday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m., “The Dark Divide” starring Debra Messing and David Cross is scheduled for screening. The film is based on the story of renowned butterfly expert Robert Pyle, who embarked on a life-changing trek through one of America’s most unprotected wildlands in the summer of 1995. Learn more at empresstheatre.org/event/the-dark-divide-film.
“If there’s anything theater people are good at, it’s improvising,” Conlin said. In addition to streaming a diverse selection of films -- to include documentaries, classics and hidden gems -- the Empress is planning to construct a parklet in front of the theater where outdoor performances and food service will be offered.
“We are fortunate,” said Conlin, “that the theater possesses state-of-the-art production equipment enabling us to create high-quality presentations that can compete with the plethora of streaming content currently available.”
Conlin remains optimistic about the future of the Empress Theatre and to bringing Vallejo’s cultural life back to the stage.
“No one knows when theaters will reopen,” Conlin shared. “One thing that’s certain is that theater will return. It is my hope that by the beginning of 2021, we can begin to have reduced capacity audiences in attendance. We need the arts in our lives and want to make sure we are ready when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.”
“This is a scary time for the arts, but I know we will come back.”
Evy Warshawski is looking forward to the return of clean air, a virus-free environment and live performances! Contact her at evywar@gmail.com
