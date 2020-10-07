Evy Warshawski The Arts Landscape: The costs of ‘going dark’

“I regard the theater as the greatest of all forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being.” Oscar Wilde

It was the best of times.

On the evening of Feb. 1, 2020, Vallejo’s 490-seat Empress Theatre had neither a ticket left to sell nor a dry eye in the house.

The occasion was “The Three Tenors: The Next Generation,” a premier recital of Italian arias complete with a full orchestra conducted by Napa’s own Maestro Thomas Conlin.

The charms of the evening included the musical artistry of Verdi and Puccini, among other classical composers; the robust voices of three, emerging operatic tenors; a visually-attractive set design; and meticulously-realized production values (sound, lights and sparkling commentary by the maestro throughout the performance).

The creative producer and visionary behind the evening was Renay Conlin, executive director of the Vallejo Arts Foundation. Conlin’s past North Bay arts management positions have included serving as CEO of the Napa Valley Museum, as director of development at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco and as executive director of the San Francisco Chamber Chorus.