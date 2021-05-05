Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Up against the wall – Napa writ large

I caught Kramer by phone as he was leaving for a three-day fishing trip and learned about his extensive, impressive background and the multitude of unique projects completed during his 20 years as a full-time working artist.

Kramer’s mural works include: the replicated historic “Drink Coca Cola” wall art signage that can be seen driving down St. Helena Highway at Oakville Grocery and a magnificent cow’s head painted on the barn of a private residence on Big Ranch Road.

“I feel very lucky to make a living as an artist,” writes Kramer on his website (dustykramer.com). “I don’t take it for granted and love creating quality things for other people. Putting myself into a work, making something with my own hands, and then having it make someone else’s life better, well, that is about as good as it gets for a career!”

Kramer landed on the new mural’s design as he researched other “Greetings From” cards and brought the idea to Wyman. “As soon as we saw them, we knew we wanted Napa to have one as well,” Wyman shared. “We are so excited about this being something both tourists and locals will be able to enjoy.”