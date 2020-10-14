Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: 'VOTE' windows merge art and activism

Napa’s ABC Café and artist Kristina Young have partnered on the creation of a well-timed window display titled “VOTE,” designed to inspire and encourage the public to cast ballots in the upcoming November election.
Located at 1517 Third St., ABC’s large front windows are graced with inspiring quotes by and accompanying black and white photographs of eight American leaders and humanitarians, including:
— John Lewis, civil rights leader and former U.S. congressman from Georgia;
— Susan B. Anthony, social reformer and women’s rights activist;
— President Barack Obama;
— Marian Wright Adelman, activist for children’s rights;
— Loung Ung, Cambodian-born human rights activist and lecturer;
— Maya Angelou, poet, memoirist and civil rights activist;
— Martin Luther King Junior, Christian minister and activist, and
— Dolores Huerta, labor leader and civil rights activist.
“The arts reflect who we are, inform our very being and more importantly, inspire us,” said ABC’s owner Alexis Handelman when asked why she decided to dedicate her windows to this year’s election. “Our collaboration embraces the idea that there is real power in arts and words, especially when used in concert.”
Kristina Young, former executive director of Arts Council Napa Valley, is an in-demand, highly respected and dynamic member of Napa County’s arts community. Her work is represented in the di Rosa collection among many other private portfolios. Young’s commissions include paintings, mosaics and large-scale murals for private and commercial clients.
In the past few years, Young has worked with several downtown businesses to create folksy custom window designs, including Boho Lifestyle, Carpe Diem Wine Bar and Napa Bookmine.
Painting on glass can be both challenging and frustrating, according to Young. Whereas doing a mosaic is more about patience and organization, painting on glass is temporary and more difficult. The paint doesn’t always want to stick so Young begins by plotting out the design with an acrylic pen followed by coats of thicker paint. Each of the eight multi-colored quotes in VOTE is crafted in different typefaces requiring a laborious amount of time and exactitude!
“I love collaborating with local business owners on creative projects like 'VOTE,'” Young said. “Whenever I work on exterior windows, I enjoy getting immediate feedback from people passing by. It sparks awareness and conversation. This work with ABC is especially important to me, and I am beyond excited to have something positive I can contribute to this year’s election.”
Make your plan to vote now, and be sure to include a stop at the ABC Café windows. While there, enjoy a scrumptious breakfast or lunch special (outside dining) or order some baked goods to take home (curbside pickup). The café is open Wednesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p,m. For information, visit abcnapa.com or call 707-258-1827.
Voting information for Napa County can be found at countyofnapa.org/2139/Current-Election.
“Our new VOTE windows remind us that we are all part of an inherent legacy,” Handelman said. “We must use our collective power to stand together in our humanity to vote with intention and to move with courage into a brighter future.”
Evy Warshawski has already voted! You can find her at evywar@gmail.com.
