Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: 'VOTE' windows merge art and activism

Kristina Young, former executive director of Arts Council Napa Valley, is an in-demand, highly respected and dynamic member of Napa County’s arts community. Her work is represented in the di Rosa collection among many other private portfolios. Young’s commissions include paintings, mosaics and large-scale murals for private and commercial clients.

In the past few years, Young has worked with several downtown businesses to create folksy custom window designs, including Boho Lifestyle, Carpe Diem Wine Bar and Napa Bookmine.

Painting on glass can be both challenging and frustrating, according to Young. Whereas doing a mosaic is more about patience and organization, painting on glass is temporary and more difficult. The paint doesn’t always want to stick so Young begins by plotting out the design with an acrylic pen followed by coats of thicker paint. Each of the eight multi-colored quotes in VOTE is crafted in different typefaces requiring a laborious amount of time and exactitude!