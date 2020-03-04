Festival Napa Valley announces its 15th anniversary season

Festival Napa Valley’s 2020 summer season, July 17–26, will offer more than 40 concerts and events.

Now in its 15th year, Festival Napa Valley programs will include symphonic concerts, opera, film, and dance, to chamber music and jazz in a season of “reflection, celebration and enthusiasm for the years to come,” according to its announcement.

International opera star Thomas Hampson kicks off the 15th season at Castello di Amorosa with “Song of America: Beyond Liberty.” Hampson will be joined by acclaimed pianist Lara Downes, the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, and a chamber ensemble in this concert pairing music, poetry, rhetoric, and history.

Grammy- and Academy-award winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson headlines the Arts for All Gala at Hall Napa Valley.

Other highlights include: