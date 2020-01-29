Since its New York debut in 1964, “Fiddler on the Roof” has been staged in every metropolitan city in the world from Paris to Beijing, according to Max Lewkowicz, director of the 2019 behind-the-scenes documentary, “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles.”
The Napa Center for Thought & Culture (NCTC) brings one screening of the “Fiddler” documentary to CIA at Copia on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m.. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Jennifer King, Professor of Theater Arts at Napa Valley College, will lead a discussion titled “In Perspective” and answer questions from the audience after the 92-minute film.
Live Klezmer music — pre-screening and post-discussion — will be performed by Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble members Sonia Tubridy on accordion and Paul Alexander on clarinet.
Most people who love “Fiddler on the Roof” — whether in a stage performance or on film — may pigeonhole it as popular entertainment full of familiar songs that are fun to sing along to. But the musical continues to resonate on a deeper level because of its universal topics and creative roots grounded in early 1960s New York — when “tradition” was on the wane and gender roles, sexuality, race relations and religion were evolving.
“Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” focuses on three time frames: 1905, 1964 and today, exploring themes including: changing traditions; identity; anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia; women’s rights; the struggle for survival (refugees and immigrants); and love, family and friendship.
“It is these timeless, ubiquitous themes which give ‘Fiddler’ its power, for they shed light on what it means to be a human being in this world, whether you are a 19th century Russian dairyman or a young African-American girl in the 21st century,” said Lewkowicz.
Rather than use a narrator for the documentary, the stories behind the musical unfold through a tapestry of interviews. Lyricist Sheldon Harnick at 95 years of age shared what Lewkowicz describes as a “treasure trove of stories that bring to life the tortuous, unlikely, thrilling, creative and exhausting process of creating this art.”
Musical composer Jerry Bock put a different spin on the definition of “creative team.”
“Rather than sit side-by-side at the piano,” Lewkowicz said, “they worked separately, with Bock sending Harnick recorded tapes of his musical forays and commentaries. Our production has acquired these original tapes, which are an incredible piece of archival material, and we utilize them throughout the film.”
Some of the most enjoyable aspects in the documentary are the snippets shown from non-traditional productions of “Fiddler on the Roof.” They include: audio from a 1969 Brooklyn high school show featuring Black and Puerto Rican students, a production so controversial police stood guard outside; an all-Yiddish production with English sub-titles that opened in 2018 and recently moved off-Broadway; footage of Tevye and wife Golda singing, in Japanese, “Do You Love Me,” from a performance in Tokyo; plus scenes from Canadian, Thai and Dutch productions.
Another is Lin-Manual Miranda of “Hamilton” fame recounting how he and his soon-to-be father-in-law came to sing “To Life” at Miranda’s wedding.
If all of the above whets your appetite, CIA at Copia is preparing a Russian-themed dinner to follow the event for an additional price. Information can be found at www.nctcnapa.org.