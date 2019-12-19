Filmmakers tap Sacramento area's dark history for new horror movie 'Apparition'

Preston Castle, formerly known as the Preston School of Industry, has been a haunting totem at the end of Palm Drive since its construction in 1890, where it served as a notorious reformatory for delinquent youths until being vacated in 1960.
"Apparition," a new film co-written and co-produced by local filmmakers Howard Burd and Mark S. Allen, utilizes the landmark as the film's setting and taps into some of the chilling tales which have come to define it.
The duo trace their friendship back 25 years to Allen's time at Channel 31. They have collaborated on six films, which have habitually utilized nearby locales.
"Ballbuster," a sports comedy, was filmed in the Golden One Center. The horror flick "Phear Farm" was set against the rural landscape of Dixon, while a film on mixed martial artist Nick Newell titled "Notorious Nick" was filmed in Jackson and Sacramento.
"We wanted to make a movie locally that would be seen globally," Allen said.
The film pits the castle's haunting past against a modern twist. A group of millennials use an app designed to connect the living with the dead, and find themselves bonded to the castle's historic horrors.
The film stars Mena Suvari ("American Beauty") and Kevin Pollak ("The Usual Suspects.") Suvari portrays Anna Collins, a character based on murdered Preston housekeeper Anna Corbin.
Corbin was found bludgeoned to death in the basement kitchen area in 1950. According to Burd and Allen, the film also touches on the deaths of seven of the boys who called the castle home.
Allen said he had hosted a number of events at the castle throughout his Emmy-winning broadcast career, but it was while manning a screening of "The Conjuring 2" that he was inspired to utilize the backdrop.
"I realized that the castle behind the screen was scarier than what was on the screen. I'd known all the different stories. I'd known about the seven boys. I'd known of Anna. I knew that one or both of those would make a great story," Allen said.
The film features a number of chilling artifacts that have become frequent stops in the landmark's haunt walkthroughs such as the cleansing pool, which in the past required arrivals to submerge into a medley of disinfecting and sterilizing tonics.
Production required refilling the pool, which Suvari's double, a paranormalist who carried a 3-inch binder of mystic metrics on set, said angered the spirits of the boys by rekindling their past traumas.
Burd said the castle itself was the equivalent of a $30 million set in Hollywood, and the filmmakers said it provided a number of unexpected gifts that made their way into the film's final cut.
"We heard everyone on set start screaming. Cut. Playback. We went and looked and a bat, as if on cue, flew between an actor and the camera. If we were to hire the best special effects artist this is exactly the tract line the bat would have gone one, and it flew directly over the mic, so we had the bat's sight and sound captured in the film," Allen said.
The film was also written by Rob Rose and director Waymon Boone, who said that Jordan Peele's "Get Out" influenced the film's balance of horrors and socially conscious storytelling.
The partnership between the film and Preston Castle will continue postproduction as profits for the film will also benefit the Preston Castle Foundation.
Apparition will be released in theaters on Dec. 27. The film will also be available the same day on over a dozen digital and on demand platforms including Comcast, DirecTV, Amazon, iTunes and Apple TV.