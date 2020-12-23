Finding joy in Napa County in 2020

This was great news. Jenny is not only brilliant, lovely, and kind, but her specialty, psychiatry, enables her to be accepting of Sam’s somewhat eccentric family: his dad, the astrophysicist who favors shirts with fishes printed on them; his sister, the linguist who spent 2020 perfecting her Welsh; and his mother who...oh well.

Sam and Jenny had planned to get married in June 2021, but then 2020 happened. As the coronavirus pandemic exploded around the world, Sam, in his year as chief resident at UCLA, and Jenny, finishing her residency in psychiatry, had a perspective few of us can match. How to plan for the future? Or is it better to just seize the day while we have one? During the summer when they got a break, they went to Yosemite to rejuvenate, and Sam told me, “We are thinking that maybe we will just elope.”

Then, he discovered that they could be married virtually at the San Francisco courthouse, and they secured a date, Dec. 18. Afterward, with long-distance travel on hold, they decided they could, at least, make a leisurely drive up the coast to the Bay Area where Jenny’s parents live in Fremont, and then come to Napa, so we could all celebrate, separately for now. One day, we’d have a party for everyone together.