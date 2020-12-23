Finding joy in Napa County in 2020

The unusual nutcracker was standing at the entrance to Gary’s food and wine emporium in St. Helena. A rotund little fellow, it did not look capable of performing any kind of Baryshnikov leaps, although it might do a fine roll on its round, colorful belly.
It was a wine barrel, I realized. Isn’t that clever, I thought. I subsequently learned from Jesse Duarte at The St. Helena Star that festive wine barrels were popping up all over St. Helena during this holiday season, a community-wide project inspired by the city and the chamber. Jesse had created a gallery of photos he’d collected, and each one inspired a smile.
I was at Gary’s in search of a babka, a wonderful roll filled with cinnamon or chocolate, to send to my son in LA. It was not that he would unable to find a good one in LA, but he was busy, not only saving lives at UCLA, but he also was getting married, via Zoom.
Sam had proposed to Jenny a year ago in the Grand Canyon. As they were hiking, Jenny said, Sam fell behind and when she looked around, he was on his knees. She thought he had tripped, but he was holding out the box with a Tiffany ring.
He had told his sister, Ariel, and me about the ring, the purchase of which had caused him such anxiety he, child of the Napa Valley that he is, had to fortify himself with a glass of wine from a nearby bistro. He had put it in his backpack and carried it around until he found the right time to propose to Jenny.
This was great news. Jenny is not only brilliant, lovely, and kind, but her specialty, psychiatry, enables her to be accepting of Sam’s somewhat eccentric family: his dad, the astrophysicist who favors shirts with fishes printed on them; his sister, the linguist who spent 2020 perfecting her Welsh; and his mother who...oh well.
Sam and Jenny had planned to get married in June 2021, but then 2020 happened. As the coronavirus pandemic exploded around the world, Sam, in his year as chief resident at UCLA, and Jenny, finishing her residency in psychiatry, had a perspective few of us can match. How to plan for the future? Or is it better to just seize the day while we have one? During the summer when they got a break, they went to Yosemite to rejuvenate, and Sam told me, “We are thinking that maybe we will just elope.”
Then, he discovered that they could be married virtually at the San Francisco courthouse, and they secured a date, Dec. 18. Afterward, with long-distance travel on hold, they decided they could, at least, make a leisurely drive up the coast to the Bay Area where Jenny’s parents live in Fremont, and then come to Napa, so we could all celebrate, separately for now. One day, we’d have a party for everyone together.
Before Dec. 18 arrived, Los Angeles was under lockdown, with the entire Bay Area soon to follow. Even a drive from LA to the Bay Area wasn’t possible. They wouldn’t even be able to go out to dinner after their wedding. But still, they would be married, as Jenny put it, “one good thing to happen in 2020.”
This is when Ariel, and I got the idea of creating a honeymoon dinner in a box, a meal that they might have had in other times when they would have been able to go somewhere.
But where? France would be my choice, of course. Ariel couldn’t imagine anyone wanting to go anywhere except Wales. Our friend, food writer Diane Di Filipi, lobbied for romantic Italy. But Sam’s medical rotation in Thailand this year had been canceled, due to the pandemic, and Jenny had planned to visit him there. Then again, they had enjoyed trips they had made together to Spain and Japan. Hmmm.
In the end, we decided to include many countries, and our box grew heavier: Champagne and fondue from France, Greek olive oil, Japanese seasonings, Welsh tea and cakes, and mushy peas and kippers from England.
It was nearly ready to post when I realized we’d forgotten one of Sam’s favorite cities, New York. Hence the search for a babka, which brought us to Gary’s, the original of which is in New Jersey, about as close as we could get to New York, on short notice. And across the street from Gary’s is V Sattui, so we could finish up our Italian selections. We found the babka, and at V. Sattui, we found, of all things, Welsh cheese.
Sam and Jenny were married on Dec. 18. They asked me to be the witness, which was quite an honor, although it meant I would have to navigate the invitation to a Microsoft team meeting that the San Francisco judge sent out and properly click the right boxes on Docu Sign without accidentally deleting the wedding. A nervous-making prospect.
Ariel was a trifle worried, as well, about what Sam would wear. This because he had sent us a photo of one of his Zoom interviews for a cardiology fellowship wearing a dress shirt, tie and jacket, and also his pajama bottoms and no shoes. “I hope he won’t wear his pajamas,” she said.
If he did, no one will ever know. Except for Jenny. On the computer screen, they looked perfect. The judge was a good-humored fellow wearing earphones, as he conducted a wedding from his office. I clicked the witness box correctly They were married with friends and family from around the country watching from little boxes on Zoom. Oh, brave new world.
We had lugged our heavy box to the post office, and as we stood in line with others laden with packages for people they won’t be able to see in person this year, it occurred to me, that although this year has been a challenge, with far too much suffering, one thing people have not lost is imagination, that creative spark that lets joy pop-up in the most unexpected ways. This includes crazy presents, virtual weddings and plump little wine barrels, decorating the streets of St. Helena. Despite this year-long Grinch of a pandemic, celebrations go on, and love finds and way.
As one of my favorite cards this season read, “Merry Christmas and a happier new year.”
