Flamenco in Calistoga

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist, Diego Amador Jr. from Seville, will present "Eterno, el Flamenco Vive," at the Calistoga Art Center on May 28 at 7:30 p.m.
This event is part of an extensive tour of Oregon, Washington, and California.
Fuentes has produced and danced in more than 400 performances and workshops featuring internationally recognized Spanish flamenco artists, including Diego Amador Jr., Saray Munoz and Jesus Montoya.
Born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry, she became fascinated with flamenco dance and singing in her childhood, fueled by watching a flamenco performance on television
She has studied with notable Flamenco artists including Guadiana, Joaquin Grilo, Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru, and Isabel Bayon and Maestra Sara de Luis.
From Seville, Diego Amador Jr., 27, is the son of a celebrated flamenco pianist/composer. From a young age, he began performing and touring with some of Spain’s top flamenco artists, including Remedios Amaya, La Susi, Lole Montoya, Farruquito, and Joaquín Cortés. He has also worked alongside jazz greats such as Pat Metheny, Bireli Lagrene, and Charlie Haden.
Known mainly as a flamenco singer, he also plays guitar, piano and percussion. He has released his first full-length album, "Presente en el Tiempo."
The Calistoga Art Center is at 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. General admission is $27; VIP seating is $42, student are $18 and children, $12.
Purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/161278567537.
