Looking to eat, drink and be merry? Check out the listings for food and wine-related events happening in the Napa Valley.

Tuesday, May 2

Napa Farmers’ Market

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Napa Farmers Market is held on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Visit www.napafarmersmarket.org for more information.

Industry Night at Bay Grape

Bay Grape Napa is open seven days a week and hosts Industry Night Tuesdays. Enjoy sidewalk bocce, arancini from Mama Oakland, aperitivi, and no corkage for wine industry workers. Bay Grape is located at 2999 Solano Ave., Napa. Visit www.baygrapewine.com or call 707-699-2135 for more details.

Oxbow Public Market Locals Night

4 p.m. Oxbow Public Market hosts its weekly Locals Night with special deals and discounts from vendors. The market is located at 610 First St., Napa. Visit oxbowpublicmarket.com for more information.

Wednesday, May 3

Clif Family’s Street Food Napa Valley – French Menu

12 - 6:30 p.m. Clif Family presents a French-themed street food menu from their Bruschetteria Food Truck, including sandwich de merguez, Croque Madame, and salad Lyonnaise. Place orders at www.cliffamilyfoodtruck.com, call 707-301-7188, or visit the food truck. Pick up orders outside the Clif Family Kitchen at 1284 Vidovich Ave.

Wine Wednesday at Cadet

5 p.m. Cadet Wine and Beer Bar hosts Wine Wednesday at 930 Franklin St., Napa. Visit www.cadetbeerandwinebar.com for more information.

Compline Wine Shop

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Join Aaron Pott for a retrospective tasting of four 2015 red wines at Compline Wine Shop, 1300 First St., #319, Napa. The price is $60; register at complinewine.com or call 707-492-8150.

Angèle Out the Blue Door Dinner

Angèle Restaurant & Bar offers a ready-to-prepare meal for $49 per person. The menu includes cucumber salad, roasted short ribs, and pavlova. Angèle is located at 540 Main St., Napa. Visit angelerestaurant.com or call 707-252-8115 for more information.

Wine Wednesday Comedy Show

4 - 6 p.m. Be Bubbly hosts Wine Wednesday for Champagne Dreams & Comedy Laughs at 1407 Second St., Napa. Call 707-637-4532 or visit www.bebubblynapa.com for more details.

Thursday, May 4

Champagne Widows Comparative Tasting with Rebecca Rosenberg

5-6 p.m. Join author Rebecca Rosenberg for a brut Champagne tasting and book signing at Be Bubbly. Tickets are $45 at www.exploretock.com. Address: Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. Phone: 707-637-4532. Website: www.bebubblynapa.com.

J.L. Chave Rhône wines at Outer Space

5-7 p.m. Taste 2020 vintage wines by Hermitage producer Jean Louis Chave at Outer Space Wines. Cost is $20 per tasting. Address: 974 Franklin St., Napa. Website: www.OuterSpace.wine. Phone: 707-657-7401.

Friday, May 5

Feel Good Fridays at Feast it Forward

12-6 p.m. The Studio by Feast it Forward donates 10% of all bottle sales to a local nonprofit. Address: 1301 McKinstry St., Napa. Website: www.feastitforward.com.

Cinco de Mayo at Priest Ranch Tasting Room

4-6 p.m. Priest Ranch Tasting Room celebrates Cinco de Mayo with tacos, wine, and mariachi music. Cost is $85. Reserve at www.exploretock.com or call 707-944-8200. Address: 6490 Washington St., Yountville. Website: www.priestranchwines.com.

Cinco de Mayo at Outer Space

5-9 p.m. Outer Space Wines celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Mex-Pop tunes, wine cocktails, and snacks. Address: 974 Franklin St., Napa. Website: www.OuterSpace.wine. Phone: 707-657-7401.

Alvon Johnson at Picayune Cellars

5-7 p.m. Alvon Johnson performs at Picayune Cellars in Calistoga, showcasing his diverse musical talents. Address: 1440 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga.

Merryvale Friday Music on the Terrace

5-7 p.m. Merryvale Vineyards starts its Summer Music Series with guitarist Carlos Herrera and food from La Condesa Taqueria. Address: 1000 Main St., St. Helena. Website: www.merryvale.com. Phone: 707-963-7777. Email: events@merryvale.com.

Crush 29 at Napa Yard

5:30-8:30 p.m. Crush 29 performs for Cinco de Mayo at Napa Yard, offering special drinks and snacks. Address: South Oxbow Gardens, 585 First St., Napa. Website: www.napayard.com.

de Mayo at La Calenda

May 5, 6-9 p.m. and May 6, 11 a.m. onwards. La Calenda hosts a Cinco de Mayo celebration with food, drink specials, and live music from Mariachi Mexicanisimo on Friday. On Saturday, enjoy a street fiesta with mariachi, piñatas, face painting, food, and drinks. Address: 6518 Washington St, Yountville. Website: www.lacalendamex.com.

Saturday, May 6

Napa Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon. Nonprofit organization offering a large selection of locally grown and produced food at 1100 West St. at Pearl. More information at www.napafarmersmarket.org.

Pancake breakfast at Bale Grist Mill

8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Annual fundraiser benefiting the Napa Valley State Parks Association. Tickets are $10 at breakfast. Bale Grist Mill, 3369 St Helena Highway, St. Helena. Email association@napavalleystateparks.org.

Calistoga Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers, plants, gourmet food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts at the Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street. More information at calistogafarmersmarket.org.

Crocker & Starr Winery Spring Fling

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Stroll through the vineyard and enjoy BBQ, new Sauvignon Blanc, and Malbec releases. Admission is $75 per guest. Crocker & Starr Winery, 700 Dowdell Lane, St. Helena. Call 707-967-9111 or email reservations@crockerstarr.com.

AAPI Cooking with a Comedian at the Meritage

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Join Filipino-born chef Carlo Narabal and Japan-born comedian Aiko Tanaka at The Meritage Resort and Spa to honor Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Prepare a traditional Filipino meal and enjoy culinary tips, tricks, and laughter. The wine sponsor is Napa De Oro, a Filipino-owned winery in Coombsville. Tickets are $140. Address: Food & Wine Center at the Grand Reserve at The Meritage, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa. Visit www.meritageresort.com for more information.

Robert Craig Winery Spring Soiree

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy great wine, food, music, and games at the downtown Napa tasting salon. Cost is $100. Robert Craig Winery, 1553 Second St., Napa. Email info@robertcraigwine.com or call 707-252-2250.

Joseph Cellars Casino Party

12-3 p.m. Enjoy games, prizes, wine, and pizza at Joseph Cellars Winery. The price is $150 per person. Address: Joseph Cellars Winery, 4455 St Helena Highway N., Calistoga. Contact: mail@josephcellars.com or visit www.josephcellars.com for more information.

Schramsberg & Davies Spring Release

12 - 3 p.m. Celebrate founder Jack Davies' 100th birthday with a walk-around tasting of Schramsberg sparkling and Davies red wines, paired with all-American inspired bites and live music in the Jack & Jamie's Grove. Enjoy food from Morimoto, Brix, Chef Jeff, Calistoga Catering Co., and DiFilippo Woodfire Pizza. The cost is $370 per person. Address: Jack & Jamie's Grove, 1400 Schramsberg Road, Calistoga. Visit www.schramsberg.com for more information.

Coombsville AVA Grand Tasting

1 to 4 p.m. More than 25 wineries from the Coombsville American Viticultural Area will pour their wines at CIA at Copia. Tickets are $150 at www.exploretock.com. Coombsville Vintners & Growers Association, www.coombsvillenapa.org. The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa

Neighborhood Table in St. Helena

5:30 to 9 p.m. The fourth annual Neighborhood Table event benefiting Mobile Health. Check www.shhfoundation.org for ticket availability. Dinner takes place at Adams Street and Library Lane, St. Helena.

Sunday, May 7

Dog Day Afternoon at Outer Space

Noon-5 p.m. Bring your dog(s) and enjoy the Outer Space patio with wine and snacks. Friends of Napa County Animal Shelter will have animals for adoption from 1-3 p.m., and Frankie's Deli next door offers specials for Dog Day guests. Contact Outer Space Wines at 707-657-7401 or email contact@outerspace.wine. Outer Space Wines, 974 Franklin St., Napa, www.OuterSpace.wine.

Growing Olives

2-4 p.m. UC Master Gardeners host the Growing Olives workshop as part of their food-growing seminars. Learn about tree varieties, planting locations, maximizing fruit size and yield, drought tolerance, soils, irrigation, harvesting, and pest control. This is a free program, but pre-registration at ucanr.edu is required to receive the location.