From Napa Valley College: A Sonnet a Week, an international 'Tempest'

Featured participants in Globetrotting Shakespeare represent theater leaders, directors and actors who have all worked for Prague Shakespeare Company, including NVC’s Shakespeare Napa Valley, Shakespeare by the Sea, The Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern, Shakespeare at Notre Dame, The University of Houston and Prague Shakespeare Company.

Each year, King works with Prague Shakespeare Company (PSC) teaching and directing a play for PSC’s Summer Shakespeare Intensive program. “The experience has been incredible for my professional development as a theater practitioner,” said King. “Through PSC, I am able to work and develop relationships with some of the best Shakespeare theater artists and scholars from all over the world, allowing me to provide deeper theater education experiences at Napa Valley College as well as heightening my ability to direct not only Shakespeare’s works but plays in general.”

Earlier this year, Napa resident and philanthropist Penny Pawl set up a fund through the Napa Valley College District Auxiliary Services Foundation to provide financial support to send NVC students to PSC’s Summer Shakespeare Intensive.