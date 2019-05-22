-- A world record attempt
After the final Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage performance on Sunday afternoon, there will be an evening performance by Alice Cooper and Andrew Zimmern who will be making a special Guinness World Record attempt at 7:30 p.m. on the fifth stage, located in the culinary garden.
-- Nightly Silent Disco
See Paul Oakenfold on Friday, White Panda with Kristian Nairn (Hodor from Game of Thrones) on Saturday and The Crystal Method on Sunday at the nightly Silent Disco, powered by Kaiser Permanente. Arrive at the Lagunitas Stage by 8 p.m. to reserve your spot.
-- JaMPad
Presenting Sponsor JaM Cellars’ JaMPad will be serving Butter Chardonnay, California Candy Dry Rosé, Candy Frosé, JaM Cabernet and Toast Sparkling. Between sets on the JaM Cellars stage, catch unplugged artist JaMSessions with @97.3 Alice Radio’s Jayn including Alec Benjamin, Michael Franti, Elle King, Bishop Briggs and others, along with DJ dance parties and live streaming from the JaM Cellars stage. Check out the full #JaMPad lineup on BottleRock app.
-- Spa by SoFi
SoFi Members are eligible for a special giveaway. Show proof of membership through the SoFi App to pick up your SoFi Survival Kit.
Enjoy revitalizing foot and body massages, mini facials, hair styling and braiding, glitter makeup, custom festival jewelry and hydration therapy with SoFi at the BottleRock Spa.
-- Bourbon & Beer
Stay refreshed all day long with Bulleit and a selection of bourbon and craft beers in the Bourbon and Beer Garden. The Beer Bend will also offer a selection of well-known craft beer.
-- Wine Garden
Find rosé, white, sparkling and red wines at the Wine Garden, featuring wine from each of BottleRock's 20 Napa Valley winery partners.
-- Sweet Street
Sift Dessert Bar, Johnny’s Doughnuts, Vintage Sweet Shoppe, Humphrey Slocombe, John’s Juice and FK Frozen Custard will be serving up tasty delights.
-- TSA Precheck enrollment
Skip the lines, not the music! Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Precheck enrollment by IdentoGO is offering faster entry for its members. Simply stop by the TSA Precheck RV parked on the corner of Bailey and 3rd Street and show your known traveler number to obtain a Fast Pass by IdentoGO wristband and gain expedited entry at the main gate.
If you still haven’t signed up for TSA Precheck, BottleRock is your chance. Bring your passport or proof of U.S. citizenship and $85 to the RV or visit the TSA Precheck tent just inside the main entrance. In less than 10 minutes you’ll be on your way to expedited airport security for the next 5 years.
-- Cadillac Club XT6
Cool off at Cadillac Club XT6 and watch artist Timothy Goodman create the Ultimate Driving Playlist mural live all weekend. Submit your favorite driving song and see it transformed into a work of art. Cadillac Club XT6 also features surprise guest DJs, a full bar including specialty cocktails and a rare preview of the all-new XT6 crossover, available fall 2019. #CadillacxBottleRock
-- Monkey Shoulder Porta Party
One of these Porta Potties is not like the others. Can you spot the Monkey Shoulder Porta PARTY Speakeasy? When you enter through the specially-marked door, you’ll find a secret dance party with surprise sets from DJs and Monkey Shoulder Whisky cocktails.
-- Lagunitas Taproom Bar
Check out the Lagunitas Stage, featuring The War & Treaty, The Dip, Sweet Crude, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, The Soul Rebels and many more (including the Nightly Silent Disco). And be sure to stop by the Lagunitas TapRoom Bar for some fresh and cold IPA and other favorites and HomeGrown one-offs, as well as festival goodies.
-- Pacifico Porch
Grab an ice-cold Pacifico and listen to great tunes while you lounge and swing under the shaded porch by the Firefox stage.
-- Ketel One Market
Stop by the Ketel One Market for a Botanical Spritz by Ketel One Botanical and other fresh tasting cocktails.
-- Aflac Flock Spot
Visit the Aflac Flock Spot for sweet views of the Firefox Stage and cool swag – and while you’re there, test your Aflac knowledge. You may find yourself rocking out as a VIP.
-- Silent Disco Powered by Kaiser Permanente
Produced by HUSHconcerts, this two-channel silent disco experience will feature 25 of the Bay Area’s finest DJs. Dance, lounge, gawk or check in with Kaiser Permanente to recharge (your phone), refresh (your sunscreen) and relax with a fun photo in the photo booth. View the 2019 lineup.
-- Locker reservations
Keep your personal belongings secure and your phone charged by reserving a personal locker with all-day access to your locker and cell charging stations. Reserving your locker in advance is recommended as prices will be higher at the festival.
-- General Stores
The General Stores around the festival feature convenience items like chewing gum, lip balm, over-the-counter medication and wet wipes plus festival supplies like earplugs and bandanas that you might have forgotten.
-- Updates
BottleRock Napa Valley has a new bag policy limiting the kind of bags that you can bring to the festival. For more information on the 2019 bag policy, visit the Information page of the BottleRock website.