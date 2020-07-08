'Greyhound' review: Tom Hanks' World War II Navy tale a good fit on Apple TV Plus

“Greyhound” tells its fictional story head-on, no structural messing around, compared to Christopher Nolan’s similarly compact but infinitely more ambitious “Dunkirk.” Hanks has nursed this project for years. He adapted the 1955 novel “The Good Shepherd” by C.S. Forester, best known for his “Horatio Hornblower” adventures and “The African Queen.”

The “Greyhound” script remains faithful to certain aspects of the novel, notably the protagonist’s devout Christian beliefs and practices. Hanks’ script stays tightly focused on his character, first-time U.S. Navy Capt. Ernie Krause, a convoy task force commander leading 37 supply ships across the Atlantic, to Britain, in 1942. It’s a fraught 48-hour timeline. The Nazi U-boats travel in “Graue Wölfe” or “Grey Wolf” packs, presenting Krause and his crew with terrifying strategic challenges. How, for example, does a destroyer elude two or more torpedoes speeding toward their target at the same time?

As depicted in “Greyhound,” it’s a tense and effective sequence, and the movie has little time for down-time between crises. Hanks’ flashback framing device is a brief scene featuring Elisabeth Shue as the devoted love of Krause’s life. He thinks of her often, out on the ocean, months later, grappling with one life-or-death scenario after another.