Halloween around the Napa Valley

Get spooked with Rebecca Yerger

Local historian and Napa Valley Register columnist Rebecca Yerger will share tales of supernatural Napa on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. It's her 13th annual local ghost story show. The program, presented through the Napa Library, is free. For more information, call 707-253-4235. Join the Zoom meeting at countyofnapa.zoom.us for meeting ID: 879 8475 9698.

'Faust' at Jarvis

Coming up at Jarvis on Saturday, Oct. 30, is a screening of the opera film Faust from Teatro Real in Madrid at 6:15 p.m.

The Teatro Real opened its 2018/19 season with this new production of Charles Gounod's version of the German legend, starring Piotr Beczała as the man who makes a deal with the Devil. Marina Rebeka sings the role of Marguerite.

Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa Visit www.jarvisconservatory.com or call 707-255-5445 for information.

A Hallo-Wine party