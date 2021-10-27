 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halloween around the Napa Valley
top story

Halloween around the Napa Valley

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Halloween
Dreamstime

Get spooked with Rebecca Yerger

Local historian and Napa Valley Register columnist Rebecca Yerger will share tales of supernatural Napa on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. It's her 13th annual local ghost story show. The program, presented through the Napa Library, is free. For more information, call 707-253-4235. Join the Zoom meeting at countyofnapa.zoom.us for meeting ID: 879 8475 9698.

'Faust' at Jarvis

Coming up at Jarvis on Saturday, Oct. 30, is a screening of the opera film Faust from Teatro Real in Madrid at 6:15 p.m.

The Teatro Real opened its 2018/19 season with this new production of Charles Gounod's version of the German legend, starring Piotr Beczała as the man who makes a deal with the Devil. Marina Rebeka sings the role of Marguerite.

Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa Visit www.jarvisconservatory.com or call 707-255-5445 for information.

A Hallo-Wine party

JaM Cellars holds a JaMBash Hallo-Wine party on Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 to 11 p.m. Entry is $10 for a spooky, wine-filled evening with karaoke, a costume contest, and, of course, wine. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

JaM Cellars Wine & Music Studio is at 1460 First St., Napa. Information is at www.jamcellars.com or 707-265-7577.

Gypsy swing Le Jazz Hot á La Grange Blanche

Guitarist Paul Pazzo Mehling, Cullen Cujo Luper (violin), Jordan Samuels (rhythm guitar), and Dexter Williams (bass) will invoke the spirit of Django Reinhardt when Le Jazz Hot returns to the White Barn on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35 each at thewhitebarn.org, at 707-987-8225, or mail a check to The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, CA 94574.

Family Fall Fest at Vista Collina Resort

Vista Collina celebrates fall on Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 6 p.m. with carnival games, a bounce house, Halloween crafts, and pumpkin and cookie decorating.

Buy wristbands providing access to the activities at www.cellarpass.com. The wristbands are free for kids up to 3 years old, and $30 for kids 3 and older. Adults don't need a wristband.

Vista Collina is at 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa.

Did you know Halloween can actually be very dangerous for pets and other wildlife? Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

countyofnapa.zoom.us

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First teaser trailer for ‘Lightyear’ with Chris Evans is here

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News