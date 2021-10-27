Halloween around the Napa Valley

Local historian and Napa Valley Register columnist Rebecca Yerger will share tales of supernatural Napa on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. It's her 13th annual local ghost story show. The program, presented through the Napa Library, is free. For more information, call 707-253-4235. Join the Zoom meeting at countyofnapa.zoom.us for meeting ID: 879 8475 9698.
'Faust' at Jarvis
Coming up at Jarvis on Saturday, Oct. 30, is a screening of the opera film Faust from Teatro Real in Madrid at 6:15 p.m.
The Teatro Real opened its 2018/19 season with this new production of Charles Gounod's version of the German legend, starring Piotr Beczała as the man who makes a deal with the Devil. Marina Rebeka sings the role of Marguerite.
JaM Cellars Wine & Music Studio is at 1460 First St., Napa. Information is at www.jamcellars.com or 707-265-7577.
Gypsy swing Le Jazz Hot á La Grange Blanche
Guitarist Paul Pazzo Mehling, Cullen Cujo Luper (violin), Jordan Samuels (rhythm guitar), and Dexter Williams (bass) will invoke the spirit of Django Reinhardt when Le Jazz Hot returns to the White Barn on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $35 each at thewhitebarn.org, at 707-987-8225, or mail a check to The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, CA 94574.
Family Fall Fest at Vista Collina Resort
Vista Collina celebrates fall on Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 6 p.m. with carnival games, a bounce house, Halloween crafts, and pumpkin and cookie decorating.
Buy wristbands providing access to the activities at www.cellarpass.com. The wristbands are free for kids up to 3 years old, and $30 for kids 3 and older. Adults don't need a wristband.
Vista Collina is at 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa.
Photos: Skeletons take over Napa home for Halloween
