Holiday entertainment this weekend in Napa Valley

Saint Helena Chamber Singers Winter Concert

The St. Helena Chamber Singers, along with the Youth Honor Choir and chamber orchestra, bring back their much-loved Christmas concert, directed by local legend Craig Bond on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. at Highway. 29.

The program will include Pergolesi’s Magnificat, “greatest hits” from Handel’s Messiah, instrumental and choral selections from Handel and Holst, and popular holiday carols.

Tickets are $15 to $30. Doors open 30 minutes before the performance. Advance ticket purchase and early arrival are recommended.

Tickets are available at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company in St. Helena (Oak and Adams streets; 707-963-4491) and online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5637442

Tickets may also be available at the door.

All proceeds benefit the nonprofit St. Helena Choral Society. For further information, contact craigbond007@yahoo.com or 707-963-7712.

Lucky Penny

This is the last weekend to catch a performance of Lucky Penny's holiday shows.

"A Napa Valley Christmas Carol" is Barry Martin's inspired and comically touching take on Dicken's tale in which a ruthless vintner, Alexander Yuge, gets a much-needed visit from Christmas Eve visitors.

The last four performances are Dec. 15-18, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

"Saving Santa" is an all-new musical created for kids of all ages (and parents and grandparents) about two best friends and Donner the Dog who have to solve problems to keep Santa flying on Christmas Eve.

The last two shows are Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m.

Rob Broadhurst wrote the original music and lyrics for both shows.

Visit luckypennynapa.com for tickets and information.

Blue Note specials

Kith and Kin, Napa's traditional Celtic band, will be playing a holiday show at Blue Note Napa on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.

Locals get in free with valid ID. Prime seats go for $5-$10.

Tickets are also selling fast for "Cool Yule" from Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-$30.

Reserve tickets at bluenotenapa.com.

Sing Napa Valley

Sing Napa Valley will perform Handel’s "Messiah" on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St. in Napa.

The soloists are Christina Howell, soprano; Silvie Jensen, alto; Chester Pidduck, tenor; and Harlan Hays, bass. The organist is Tom Flesher.

Tickets are $30 at www.singnapavalley.org.

The Lighted Boat Parade

The Napa Valley Yacht Club's Lighted Boat Parade starts from the Napa Valley Yacht Club at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, and will head toward the Third Street bridge and downtown.

From there, the parade will head toward River Park Estates neighborhood and later to the Napa Yacht Club neighborhood. Info, nvyc.org

A solstice celebration

The public is invited to join the Unitarian Universalists' annual winter solstice celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 21 at 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, on the back patio.

It includes blessings at sundown, storytelling, a drum circle and hot beverages and a potluck.

Children are welcome. If you can, bring a bowl, spoon and cup, and bread, snacks or desserts for the potluck —plus ingredients for "stone soup" (anything that goes into a communal soup.)

For many years, this event was held on an east Napa hilltop at the home of Barbara Kummer. She has passed on, but the church community continues the annual celebration, now in its church yard on Salvador Avenue in Napa.

For more information, contact Jo Beyeler at beyelerjo@gmail.com.