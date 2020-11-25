Holidays at Home (or at the drive-in)

“First time at the opera?” the masked, gloved man scanning tickets asked.
He was talking to Puck the dog, sitting in the backseat of my Honda, all enthusiasm, apparently, for an outing to the San Francisco Opera at the Drive-In at Fort Mason.
Over the past nine months of Covid-19, Puck has gotten used to having his pack of humans at home and now he seems to think that when we do leave the house, he will ride along.
During 2020, like all the other arts organizations, the San Francisco Opera has been valiantly creating ways to get arts to people and keep artists working. They have been broadcasting free opera performances over their website; the drive-in is their newest idea.
In normal years, they invite opera lovers to Opera at Ballpark for a free, live-streaming a production at San Francisco’s Oracle Park so fans can comfortably experience the magnificence of opera, while eating garlic fries. This year, like so many other events, it was canceled.
But you can, for two weekends view opera at the drive-in. Last weekend it was “La Bohème,” and on the weekend of Dec. 11 and 12, they will show, Puccini’s “Tosca.” with two shows each evening.
Safety precautions abound. Tickets, $49 per car, must be purchased in advance on the website (sfopera.com). You bring your printed out ticket to be scanned at the entrance, and the program put on your windshield for a contactless welcome. The cars are spaced six feet apart and staggered for better viewing. Food trucks take orders via apps.
And it’s a night out in the city, my first since March. Watching the antics in the SUV parked near us, where three munchkins in pajamas in sleeping bags were keeping Dad busy hopping in and out of the drivers’ seat to deliver snacks, beverages and more blankets was almost as entertaining as watching Mimi and Rodolpho suffer away, to glorious music, on the big screen.
Nearly all the spaces sold out for the first weekend, so early purchases are advised for “Tosca.”
Puck did seem to enjoy it; I believe the hamburger sliders were his favorite part.
If drive-in opera with a dog, is not your idea of entertainment (why not?), other Bay Area organizations are out-doing themselves in creative ways to share the arts, especially during the holiday season.
Here are a few safe ways to enjoy a favorite show or try something new and add merriment to your December.
Lucky Penny’s ‘No Place Like Home for the Holidays’
Lucky Penny Video Theatre presents “No Place Like Home for the Holidays with Lucky Penny,” a family-friendly musical variety show filled with holiday songs and sing-alongs. The performance will be available for viewing online starting Friday, Dec. 18.
Drawing on the tradition of Christmas specials from the Golden Era of Television, the show will feature the musical talents of many of Lucky Penny favorite performers, whom we’ve not been able to see this year. They include Daniela Innocenti Beem, Andrea Dennison-Laufer, Vivian McLaughlin and daughter Julien, Kirsten Pieschke, Karen Pinomaki, James Raasch, Emma Sutherland, Brian Watson, Phillip Percy Williams and Scottie Woodard, with Craig Burdette on the keyboard.
Virtual tickets for the show are available at www.luckypennynapa.com on a pay-what-you-can basis. Donations to the company’s Pandemic Survival Fund are also welcome. All virtual ticket purchasers will receive a link to the online performance that will be usable from 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, through the end of the year.
Lucky Penny’s “Play-Demic” Festival of short plays was originally set for November but has been pushed back to production in January, with on-demand viewing in February.
Contact Lucky Penny by email to info@luckypennynapa.com or call 707-266-6305.
Songs of Gratitude
Festival Napa Valley had planned to present a Harvest of Gratitude concert, filmed at wineries throughout the valley, on Nov. 21. When the fall wildfires hit, they had to change the original filming dates, so they moved the one-night, online performance to Dec. 5 and renamed it “Songs of Gratitude.”
“In response to a year of unimaginable hardship for our community and our planet,” it will feature performances by pianist Audrey Vardanega, the Friction String Quartet, vocalists Kelley O’Connor and Nicholas Phan, traditional Mexican roots folk ensemble Los Cenzontles, Jookin’ dancer Ron “Prime Tyme” Myles, cellist Starla Breshears, chanteuse and harpist Lucinda Belle, and a remote vocal ensemble featuring the talents of Napa County high school choristers.
Airing globally, Songs of Gratitude “will showcase the beauty and strength of Napa Valley and the ability music has to fill our hearts with hope and the promise of the future ... an opportunity for the community to come together virtually, with our friends from around the world, to celebrate the power of music, to unite, and to heal.”
Bouchaine Vineyards, Frank Family Vineyards, Hall Napa Valley and the JCB Collection will host online virtual receptions. The performance is at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit https://festivalnapavalley.org/programs/virtual-performances/songs-of-gratitude/.
‘A Christmas Carol On Air’
For 43 years, the American Conservatory Theater’s has presented Charles Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol.” This year, their Bay Area holiday tradition has been transformed into “A Christmas Carol: On Air,” an old-fashioned way for families to enjoy the optimistic tale of holiday redemption at home. Directed and adapted by Peter J. Kuo, it uses the original Dickens text and adaptation by Paul Walsh and Carey Perloff.
Listening parties are on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. (Opening Night) and Dec 23 at 6 p.m. (Family Fireside Night). Between Dec. 5 and Dec. 31, the show is available for on-demand listening.
Tickets are $40 and include an activity book with a number of themed activities and games. Ticket sales stop four hours prior to curtain time. To purchase tickets and find more information, visit www.act-sf.org/home/box_office/202122_season/christmas_carol_on_air.html
To make spirits even brighter, A.C.T. is partnering with Humphry Slocombe on a custom ice cream flavor inspired by “A Christmas Carol” that will be available at all Bay Area locations during the month of December.
Broadway in Wine Country
Transcendence Theatre Company will celebrate the holiday season with festive nights of seasonal song and dance at the drive-in and online.
A collection of performances from the last five years of their annual Broadway Holiday Spectacular, Broadway Holiday at the Drive-In will also feature a holiday sing-along and in-car activities for the whole family.
Broadway Holiday at the Drive-In is Dec. 4-6 at SOMO Village, Rohnert Park and Dec. 11-13 at Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma. The lot opens at 5 p.m. and the shows begin at 6:15. Tickets for the drive-in are $59.
Broadway Holiday Online runs Dec. 18-23. Evening shows are Friday through Wednesday with a pre-show at 7:30 p.m. and performance at 8 p.m. Matinees are Saturday through Wednesday, beginning with a pre-show at 4 p.m. These tickets are free but reservations are gratefully accepted.
Make reservations at transcendencetheatre.org/broadway-holiday-2020. For more information, call the box office at 877-424-1414.
The Dickens Fair online
“Bah, humbug,” the announcement read as organizers announced the cancellation of the annual The Great Dickens Christmas Fair & Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City. Instead, they have created a free, holiday gift, “Dickens Fair at Home.”
Log onto dickensfair.com to enjoy holiday music and singing, seasonal recipes, art projects and demonstrations, little-known history, proper (and not so proper) performances of Dickens Fair shows from years past, as well as new creations.
Each weekend, more activities will be added until Christmas Eve when Father Christmas, relaxing in his chair by the fireside, reads children’s letters and the classic story, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
In addition, they have created ways to shop for handmade holiday gifts from the artisans of the Dickens Fair, also accessible on the website.
‘A Chanticleer Christmas’
Chanticleer will bring its holiday concert to your home with “A Chanticleer Christmas: From Darkness to Light,” a new film by Frazer Bradshaw and Stanford Live that captures their show, from their traditional candle-lit procession to the dawn of Christmas morning. It features works by Antoine Brumel, Josquin Dez Prez, and holiday repertoire, including Franz Biebl’s “Ave Maria” and “Oh Jerusalem in the Morning.”
Ticket holders will be able to watch beginning at noon, Pacific Time, on Dec. 15, through noon on Jan 1. You can watch the broadcast at your convenience, and as many times as you like over the two-week period. A single ticket is $25; a household ticket (two or more streaming from one residence) is $42. Visit www.chanticleer.org/#a-chanticleer-christmas.
SF Gay Men’s Chorus ‘At Home for the Holidays’
The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus holiday tradition “Home For the Holidays,” usually held at the Castro Theatre, will be presented as an all-virtual holiday extravaganza. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the annual concert, this year’s show will feature joyful music, videos and a few surprises. Special guests include Tony Award-winning comedian Laura Benanti, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” champion Bianca Del Rio, India’s first openly gay royal figure Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil and the San Francisco Philharmonic.
“(At) Home For the Holidays” takes place on Thursday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m Tickets range in price from $25 (single ticket) to $60 (group viewing) and are on sale now at www.sfgmc.org.
Founded in 1978, SFGMC sparked a nationwide LGBTQ choral movement after its first public performance at a vigil on the steps of City Hall following the assassinations of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
6th Street Theater, based in Santa Rosa, will present “It’s a Wonderful Life,” streaming live on Nov. 27-29, with on-demand viewing from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1.
Based on the movie starring James Stewart as George Bailey, who moves from despair to hope with the help of his community, it will be presented as a 1940s radio show, with singing commercials, flashing applause signs and a Foley artist surrounded by tables covered with objects he uses to make sound effects, like train sounds with a brush and pan. It has been recorded from the point of view of a person in a front-row seat.
Live-streaming tickets range from $15 for one “seat” to $50 for three and more. One ticket will be sent for the event to be viewed on one device. Tickets for on-demand viewing are $20.
Buy tickets and find cast information at www.6thstreetplayhouse.com/2020-21-season/its-a-wonderful-life/.
‘The Jewelry Box’
San Francisco Playhouse presents “The Jewelry Box” as an on-demand video Nov. 28—Dec. 25.
Written and performed by Brian Copeland, this hilarious and heartwarming story is a prequel to Copeland’s hit solo show “Not a Genuine Black Man.” In this story, 6-year old Brian heads to the “mean streets” of Oakland to buy his mom a Christmas present. When he finds the perfect gift – a jewelry box in the White Front store – he sets out to earn the necessary $11.97 by Christmas Eve.
A virtual opening night gala is Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. “The Jewelry Box” can also be viewed on-demand from Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. to Dec. 25 at 11:59 p.m.
On-demand November 28 at 7:00 P.M. PST – December 25, 2020 at 11:59 P.M. PST.
Tickets ($15—$100) are available at sfplyhouse.com.
San Francisco Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’
San Francisco Ballet wants its audience to be able to keep traditions (or start new ones) with “Nutcracker Online,” an interactive, virtual experience, available Nov. 27 – Dec. 31.
Watch Helgi Tomasson’s “Nutcracker” streamed in HD, tour the War Memorial Opera House full of activities, take downloadable holiday snaps and learn historical highlights and steps from the choreography. It’s also possible to visit SF Ballet’s online Holiday Shop.
Tickets are $49 for 48-hour access at www.sfballet.org/productions/nutcracker-online/.
OSF’s ‘This is Who I Am’
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival presents the world premiere of “This Is Who I Am,” written by Amir Nizar Zuabi and directed by OSF’s Associate Artistic Director Evren Odcikin, performed and broadcast live online Dec. 5 to Jan. 3.
It’s the story of an estranged father and son who reunite over Zoom. From their respective kitchens in Ramallah and New York City, they recreate a cherished family recipe and struggle to bridge the gap between them, one ingredient at a time.
With each actor cooking in real-time in a remote set created by designers in their home kitchens, “This Is Who I Am” explores, with humor and humanity, the unpredictable nature of grief and the delicacy of family connection across geographical and generational divides.
Tickets are $15.99 for individuals and $30.99 for a household. Seats are limited, and individual performances can sell out. To make this production accessible for as many audiences as possible, $5 tickets are available for preview performances (Dec 5—Dec 12) with the code EVERYONE5.
“This Is Who I Am” is Evren Odcikin’s OSF directorial debut, and brings together a national collaboration of five theatre companies, PlayCo, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, American Repertory Theater, and the Guthrie Theater.
Visit osfashland.org for more information.
