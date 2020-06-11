In Memoriam: Joel Revzen (1945-2020)

Conductor Joel Revzen, well known in Napa Valley for his work with Festival Napa Valley, succumbed to complications caused by COVID-19 at Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital in New York on Memorial Day, just a few weeks before his 75th birthday.
Revzen led a long, varied and successful international career, spending much of the last 20 years at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, where he conducted some of the world’s greatest singers, including a performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin” with Anna Netrebko in a live radio broadcast in 2017.
In 2015, Revzen met with Charles Letourneau, Festival Napa Valley’s vice president and director of artistic planning, to discuss bringing a group of Metropolitan Opera Orchestra musicians to Napa.
“I still vividly remember that breakfast with Joel on that morning across from Lincoln Center, and it became one of our regular rituals” Letourneau recalled. “I was excited about the prospect of having some of the top orchestral musicians in America at the Festival.”
Thus the all-star Festival Orchestra Napa was born, with a core of musicians from the MET, along with top players from other leading orchestras around the world.
Revzen was not only an esteemed conductor, he also had a commitment to the next generation of artists and music education. Shortly after graduating from the Juilliard School, he was appointed dean of the St. Louis Conservatory of the Arts, where he remained for 13 years and is credited with expanding its curriculum and performance programs.
At Festival Napa Valley, he became a faculty member of the Blackburn Music Academy, leading its students every summer in concerts, master classes, and workshops. In the words of one student last summer: “Joel is superb – I will happily play with him any time. He has incredible technique, and he is so kind and gracious.”
Revzen’s career took him around the world, including to Russia where he conducted another ensemble that has appeared many times at Festival Napa Valley, the Russian National Orchestra. His last performance at Festival Napa Valley was the “Song to the Moon” concert on July 20, 2019, celebrating the anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on that very day 50 years earlier.
San Francisco Classical Voice wrote, “Conductor Joel Revzen perfectly paced and balanced the Festival Orchestra Napa… We departed this musical planetarium satisfied that both composers and performers had shown us all there was to hear.”
“This is how we will always remember Joel, with his brilliant and insightful performances showing us all there was to hear,” says Festival Napa Valley President and CEO Rick Walker. “His warmth, talent and friendship will be greatly missed.”
Festival Napa Valley is establishing the Joel Revzen Conducting Fellowship, which will be awarded every summer to a promising young conductor .
