In Memoriam: Joel Revzen (1945-2020)

Conductor Joel Revzen, well known in Napa Valley for his work with Festival Napa Valley, succumbed to complications caused by COVID-19 at Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital in New York on Memorial Day, just a few weeks before his 75th birthday.

Revzen led a long, varied and successful international career, spending much of the last 20 years at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, where he conducted some of the world’s greatest singers, including a performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin” with Anna Netrebko in a live radio broadcast in 2017.

In 2015, Revzen met with Charles Letourneau, Festival Napa Valley’s vice president and director of artistic planning, to discuss bringing a group of Metropolitan Opera Orchestra musicians to Napa.

“I still vividly remember that breakfast with Joel on that morning across from Lincoln Center, and it became one of our regular rituals” Letourneau recalled. “I was excited about the prospect of having some of the top orchestral musicians in America at the Festival.”

Thus the all-star Festival Orchestra Napa was born, with a core of musicians from the MET, along with top players from other leading orchestras around the world.