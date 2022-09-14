It's No Joke comedy festival comes to Napa to benefit mental health

A world-class night of comedy is coming to take over downtown Napa’s Uptown Theatre on Sept. 23 as a part of the One Mind Foundation’s newest fundraising venture, It’s No Joke, a Comedy Benefit for Mental Health.

Comedians Howie Mandel ("America’s Got Talent"), Maria Bamford ("Adventure Time") and Yamaneika Saunders ("Life & Beth") will take over the theater for a night of laughter and mental health awareness. All proceeds from the performance will go toward funding future research from the One Mind Foundation, while working to normalize mental health issues.

The foundation's president, Brandon Staglin, is intimately aware of mental health struggles and the importance of research. “I was diagnosed with schizophrenia when I was 18 years old, right after my freshman year in college," he said. "It was just an incredibly scary and dark setback for me.”

“I have spoken publicly about my experiences and about the science that my organization funds to help people with similar experiences as a source of hope. It really can lift the darkness, being open about something that you've experienced and (realizing) that others are going through the very same thing.”

After finding the help he needed, and understanding the need for research, Staglin's parents Shari and Garen Staglin, the couple behind Staglin Family Vineyard, launched One Mind to help fund research into the many realms of mental health and patient support.

Earlier this month, One Mind celebrated 28 years of fundraising music festivals, including this year's event that featured Jewel and Hunter Hayes. With the It’s No Joke comedy festival, Staglin and One Mind hope to broaden their efforts.

“The comedy festival is such a great benefit for people's mental health to laugh, especially on topics about mental health," said Staglin. "There's a lot of stigma that exists in our society around mental health. Many of us think that it's a source of shame and want to isolate ourselves, if we experience these conditions. But to know you're not alone and be able to laugh at that shared experience, it's just really a powerful thing. I love connecting with people who share similar mental health experiences as I do, because we can relate and maybe laugh at the things that we can relate to.”

How did organizers choose Mandel, Saunders and Bamford for the inaugural event? “They all have experience with mental health challenges and they speak about it openly and they're extremely funny. It's really hilarious stuff. Some of it's kind of dark, kind of outrageous, but the delivery is just perfect and it makes me really deeply laugh. It's just truly funny.”

“Even while we laugh at them and with them,” Staglin added, “they help us laugh at our conditions, experiences, ourselves and each other. We can feel that weight lift and let the light in and understand that things thought of as so serious — that are so serious — can be seen in a brighter light in a way that gives us the opportunity to look past the darkness (and) see the hope that lies ahead.”

Fresh off a stint as Amy Schumer’s best friend in Hulu’s "Life & Beth," Saunders shared how she tries to people with her comedy.

“My goal is always to make people that are suffering laugh and feel good in some way; let’s break down their thing, (expletive) on it and laugh," she said. "It can be exhausting. That's why I think you have to really choose your village and just have enough people around you that you can pour into and they can pour back into you. Sometimes we go around dropping stuff off with people that can't fortify us. You have to have other people around you that can fortify you when you experience stuff like that.”

Saunders has found that village through her comedy and her podcast, "Live with Yamaneika." She’s excited to be a part of the comedy festival.

“I'm happy that I get to be on a bill with people who have proven how amazing they are at their craft and how diligent they both are,” she said of Mandel and Bamford.

“Maria is an amazing person," said Saunders. "She has such a gentle spirit. She's someone that brings with her soft, slow energy, and a lot of calming peace. Howie, I was fortunate enough to meet him in Montreal years ago. He has always been a really nice person to me. If he has something he wants me to do, he'll call me directly.”

“Both of them are still working and writing. They could sit down and do nothing and just sort of glide through because of who they are. They are two very active people who are still working at the craft of comedy, and it's very impressive.”

While Mandel and Bamford's mental illnesses have long been explored through their work, Saunders has built her career working to be an advocate for those who might not have a voice.

“I advocate a lot for Black women and (for) mental health just because we're a part of the population that is invisible," she said. "We are part of a population that experiences a lot of stress that we don't get to express. I think just being Black in general, you're going to have some type of mental health issues just to function in this world.

“I'm always trying to get people to deal with what's inside and bring it out. A lot of people don't let you have a platform. I'm just an advocate for people expressing themselves.”

Saunders continued: “It's about creating a community around you that's supportive. When I go on stage, I'm giving my opinions to people who may or may not receive them well. When I go to my safe space, I have to have people around me that make me feel safe, and I also make them feel safe.”

Staglin’s inspiration for his own role in One Mind comes from a similar place. “Having experienced serious mental illness," he said, "I can be a source of inspiration by sharing those experiences, by sharing what One Mind does. And that brings me a lot of satisfaction to know that I can help people that way.”

Saunders doesn’t worry if she is sharing too much of herself and her struggles with the world. “I have some really famous friends who text me, ‘You should not show people you're not winning. That's not what people want to see,’" she said.

“But contrary to people's belief, people don't want to see people winning all the time. People want to see the real behind the scenes.

“I don't have to win in front of my audience. I just have to let them know that whenever they look at my life and they see me traveling, taping a show, or working on something. When I'm ‘living this super amazing life’ … I go home to my two cats. I cry myself to sleep sometimes. None of these things that are happening in my life make me happy.”

What makes her happy? “It's the connection with friends. It's sitting down and having tea with somebody. It's having the time to listen to the rain. The things that we all can do is where my happiness is. I don't want people to think my happiness comes from this amazing life that I just happen to live because I'm a comedian.”

Staglin is excited to bring such events to the Napa Valley, explaining: “Everybody experiences mental health, including Napkins,” says Staglin. “Mental health and mental illness are things we all experience in one form or another, either on ourselves or in our families.

“We love the Uptown. It's near and new to our hearts. We hope to reach a lot more people and let people experience what we do in a way that they couldn't have done otherwise.”

Unlike the music festivals One Mind produces, in which ticket prices can be in the thousands of dollars, it was important for Staglin to keep the comedy festival affordable to those in Napa.

“It will be a great opportunity to connect with the community and help them give the opportunity to connect with us at the same time,” he said. “This is what gets me out of bed in the morning, knowing that I'm making a difference for other people.”

Information

It’s No Joke comedy festival tickets are $60 to $120 and are available through uptowntheatre.com.

Find more information on Yamaneika Saunders and her podcast “Live with Yamaneika” at @yamaneika on Twitter.