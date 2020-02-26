Kith & Kin returns to the White Barn March 13

Kith & Kith

Kith & Kin performs at the White Barn on March 13. 

 Submitted photo

Kith & Kin, Napa Valley’s own Celtic band, returns to the White Barn on Friday March 13, at 8 p.m. for one performance.

This local favorite will feature a lyrical, lilting evening of jigs, reels, ballads, and blarney accompanied by guitar, fiddle, accordion, mandolin, banjo, Irish bouzouki, and bodhran.

Founded more than 30 years ago by the late John Kelley, Kith & Kin features Kathi Brotemarkle, Ron Brunswick, Linda Howard, Ann Gilleran, and Michael Waterson. This group will get you in the Irish spirit with gorgeous vocals and traditional Irish instrumental tunes.

Tickets are $30 and include a wee bit of refreshment at intermission. Purchase tickets through brownpapertickets.com or by calling our box office at 707-987-8225.

The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Avenue in St. Helena. For additional information, visit www.thewhitebarn.org.

