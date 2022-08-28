Labor Day in Napa Valley: Music, art, films and fun for families

Open Studios Preview

September brings two weekends of Open Studios in the latter half of the month when Napa Valley artists invite guests to come by their working space to see their art.

On Labor Day weekend, the Jessel Gallery in Napa hosts a sneak peak at the upcoming Open Studios, inviting the participating artists to a preview reception and showing representative works.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., it's a chance to meet some of the artists, see their works, watch demonstrations and make a list of not-to-be-missed stops later in the month.

Among the artists participating are Frank Trozzo, Marta Collings and Therese Legere.

Open Studios catalogs will be available. You can also download catalogs at artnv.org.

The Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. Information: www.jesselgallery.com

Family fun and films in St. Helena

The Cameo Cinema in St. Helena is hosting family films and experiences over the Labor Day weekend — everything from learning about puffins on coral reefs to making paper airplanes.

“Thanks to generous grants from the Napa County Arts, Culture and Heritage Council and The Richard Reed Foundation, the Cameo is delighted to offer our community a wide range of exciting events focusing on art and science over Labor Day weekend,” said Cathy Buck, Cameo Cinema’s owner and creative director.

Friday, Sept. 2

— 5 p.m.: The Cameo will screen the documentary film "Puff: Wonders of the Reef," which follows a baby pufferfish through the coral reef as he learns to survive. The evening includes a picnic dinner from Oak Avenue Catering. Tickets are $10. Info, www.cameocinema.com/movie/puff--wonders-of-the-reef

— 7:45 p.m.: The adventure/nature film "The Wolf and The Lion" is the story of a girl who returns to her childhood home, an island in a Canadian forest, where she rescues two cubs, a wolf and a lion. Tickets are $8. Info, www.cameocinema.com/movie/the-wolf-and-the-lion

Saturday, Sept. 3

— 10 to 11:30 a.m.: The opening of a nature and wildlife photography exhibition featuring works by award-winning Napa Valley photographer John Comisky. It includes a Q&A with Cathy Buck. Pastries will be served. The event is free. RSVP at cameocinema.com/free-arts-workshops.

— Noon to 4 p.m.: A walk-in, interactive paper airplane workshop with the “Paper Airplane Guy,” John Collins, including a virtual reality experience. Collins' award-winning workshops have been described as "magic" and "breathtaking." The workshop is free; no RSVP is required.

— 5 p.m.: A screening of the animated family-friendly movie "Lightyear," the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy. Tickets are $8. Info, www.cameocinema.com/movie/lightyear

— 7:45 p.m.: The animated film "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" is the story of the one-inch-tall shell and his colorful life with his grandmother, Connie, and their pet lint, Alan. Tickets are $8. Info, www.cameocinema.com/movie/marcell-the-shell-with-shoes-on

Sunday, Sept. 4

— 10 a.m. to noon: At an interactive arts workshop with David Garden at Lyman Park, where children can create undersea tableaux reflecting the magnificent beauty of coral reefs and the great diversity of life in the “rain forests of the sea.” Free but limited to 20 participants; RSVP at cameocinema.com/free-arts-workshops

— 1 p.m.: The documentary film "To Which We Belong," a compelling documentary about regenerative farming, and the work to transform nine farms and ranches.

“Some farmers have begun to see that their traditional farming practices are actually killing the soil and its useful microorganisms,” said the director, Pamela Tanner Boll. "They’re seeing that when the soil is healthy, their plants can withstand the pests. As I learned more about all of this, I wanted to know more. I wanted to see whether these ideas and practices—referred to as regenerative agriculture—could spread further. And thus came the film."

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Tanner Boll, Ben Mackie of Napa Green, Stuart Smith from Smith-Madrone Winery and Laddie Hall from Long Meadow Ranch. Wines from Titus Vineyards and Smith-Madrone will be served. Tickets are $10.

— 5 p.m.: "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On." Tickets are $8; cameocinema.com/movie/marcell-the-shell-with-shoes-on

— 7:45 p.m.: "Lightyear" Tickets are $8. cameocinema.com/movie/lightyear

The Cameo Cinema is at 1340 Main St. in St. Helena.

The Cameo Cinema, a single-screen movie theater, was founded on May 15, 1913. The theater changed hands several times over the next few decades and its name changed with every sale. Cathy Buck assumed the lease in 2008, and subsequently installed digital sound and laser projection equipment as part of her goal to create a sense of community through the film-going experience. Info, www.cameocinema.com and cameocinemafoundation.org

Also on the weekend

— American Canyon Arts Foundation presents Friday Nights at Canyon Plaza on Sept. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. It includes live music by the Class Action Band and art displays from local artists and students as wells as food trucks.

— Zak Fennie, a contributor to the Napa Valley Register, will be performing at Music on the Terrace at Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena, from 5 to 7 p.m.

— Jarvis Conservatory presents its monthly program, "It's a Grand Night for Singing," on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m.

This month’s concert will present opera arias and duets, an art song masterpiece, a classic from the Great American Songbook and a tribute to one of America's women.

Tickets are $20 at www.brownpapertickets.com and include wine and tapas at intermission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Jarvis Conservatory s at 1711 Main St., Napa. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.

— Blue Note presents the Brian McKnight 4 at Charles Krug Winery on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4.

McKnight's albums and hit songs include R&B classics “Anytime,” “Back at One,” “Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda” and “Love Is.”

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $85 to $149 at www.bluenotenapa.com.

— The Oxbow RiverStage in Napa presents Leon Bridges on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m.

In two years, Bridges went from working as a dishwasher and busking on the streets of Fort Worth, Texas, to being signed to a major label and performing at the White House for former President Barack Obama.

His Boundless Tour includes special guest Little Dragon.

Tickets are $59.50 to $129.50 at www.oxbowriverstage.com