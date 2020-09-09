'Larger Than Memory' -- Napa artist creates a work for show of Native American art

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Napa artist Lewis deSoto was commissioned to create a piece for a major exhibition of contemporary Indigenous art, he decided to do a self portrait.

But not just any self-portrait. His stands 12 feet tall. The inflatable “Suburban Skookum” is a commentary on the appropriation and commodification of Indigenous people.

The piece was commissioned for “Larger Than Memory,” which opened on Sept. 4 and continues through Jan. 3 at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona. The exhibition features 40 works created in this century by 24 Indigenous American and Canadian artists.

Skookums were dolls, created by a white woman and sold in early 20th century trading posts, that typically show stern-looking figures wrapped in trade blankets, with deep red complexions, long dark braids, and sideways-glancing eyes.

The imagery and size of deSoto’s piece “commands viewers to let go of preconceived ideas about Indigenous people and, in the process, judgments they may have about his art, based solely on his heritage,” Heard Museum Director and CEO David Roche writes.

“Larger Than Life” continues the Heard Museum’s long history of collaborating with American Indian artists and tribal communities to provide visitors with a perspective about the art of Native people.