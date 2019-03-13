New York saxophonist Laura Dreyer and a top-flight quintet of recording and performing artists will demonstrate the sound that Brazilian jazz has developed in the New York jazz scene on Thursday, March 21, at Blue Note.
For more than 20 years, Dreyer, born and raised in the Bay Area, has combined her experience as a jazz musician with her love of Brazilian musical styles. Appearing with her are Brazilian pianist, composer and arranger Marcos Silva with bassist Scott Thompson, drummer Dillon Vado, and percussionist Ami Molinelli.
Drey’s s most recent CD, “Vida. Arte. Amor,” was recorded in Rio de Janeiro and released in 2014. Audiences have heard her in the bands of such diverse artists as Dr. Billy Taylor, Dom Salvador, Helcio Milito, Portinho, Walter Bishop Jr., Mel Lewis, Robert Palmer, Nnenna Freelon, The Diva Jazz Orchestra. She has recorded three additional CDs including “Mysterious Encounter,” “Free Flying Bird,” and “Sax in the City.”
Dreyer is featured on Brazilian pianist Dom Salvador’s newest release, “The Art of Samba Jazz,” which received a Premio da Musica Brasileira award for Best Instrumental CD.
The Blue Note program features original contemporary Brazilian jazz, as well as arrangements of Brazilian jazz classics. Dreyer’s compositions combine catchy, lyrical melodies in a variety of Brazilian styles such as samba, bossa nova, baião, afoxé, maracatu and partido alto. Dreyer’s “Caminhos Novos,” which means “New Paths” in English, was inspired by the “Pagode” samba style.
The funky samba “Bronx,” was composed by popular Brazilian composer and pianist Tania Maria in the 1980s when she lived in New York. Equally engaging is the Dreyer original “Beira do Mar” or “Edge of the Sea.” The tune is a “Baião,” a rhythm from the northeast of Brazil. The popular bossa nova called “Antigua,” was composed by the Antonio Carlos Jobim and released on his fifth album “Wave,” in 1967 at the height of bossa nova fever.
Blue Note Napa is at 1030 Main St., Napa. Shows begin at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $35. Purchase tickets at www.bluenotenapa.com.