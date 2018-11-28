Napa Bookmine recently held a launch and reading event for local author Lenore Hirsch’s two new books, “Leavings” and “Laugh and Live, Advice for Aging Boomers”.
“Leavings” is a collection of poetry on the themes of nature, places, politics, introspection, relationships, grief, and word play. Hirsch describes her “everyday” poems as short, simple, and direct.
“Laugh and Live, Advice for Aging Boomers” began with a column Hirsch wrote for the Register in 2016 called Boomer Blues. She recycles some of that material along with new chapters, which include the challenges of snoring, failing hearing and eyesight, computer difficulties, funerals, sex, and leaking body parts. Her premise is if we can laugh at ourselves as we get older and take some positive steps to deal with our difficulties, we’ll be wiser and happier.
Both books are available at Napa Bookmine and on Amazon.com. Laugh and Live can also be found at Copperfield’s in Bel Aire Plaza.