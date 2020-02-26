Lessons for the heart: Valley Players present 'The Tin Woman'

It’s bringing up similar issues for the cast. All of them are identifying in some way. Patte Quinn, who plays Alice, said, “I know that in my personal life, it’s not always happy times. And the challenge is to deal with it, and try to make things positive, and try to find the positivity in each situation.”

Bridget Folan, who plays Joy, says, “It’s just the questioning of why am I here, what am I doing with my life at this point. You get to a certain time in your where you think you have it all together and you don’t. And you’re like, wait, what are you doing? Joy has a second chance and she is still wondering what’s going on. We are all like that sometimes.”

The title, “The Tin Woman” is a reference to “The Wizard of Oz.” If you remember, the Tin Man goes with Dorothy to get a heart from the Wizard. He leaves the Emerald City with his friends with a heart, but also more enlightened and all the wiser. In the same way, while Joy receives a physical heart that saves her biological life, it is the spiritual and emotional lessons she learns from meeting Alice, Hank and Sammy that make her life worth living.