Letters to Stevie Nicks

The following is based on true events.
November 26, 1975, Sacramento, CA
Dear Fleetwood Mac,
First let me say how much I like your new album, “Fleetwood Mac,” although the title could be a little more interesting. Special favorite songs for me are “Rhiannon” and “Landslide” and I think that newest singer (with a guy’s name), Stevie Nicks, is a real talent. She’s a good addition to the band, although not as irreplaceable as Christine McVie.
My boyfriend, Ken, and I were excited when we heard your band was coming to Sacramento, where we go to college. We don’t often get big names here because, even though we’re the state capitol, some people consider it a hick town. Your concert tonight will be spectacular, I’m sure. My ticket was purchased weeks ago at Memorial Stadium. Sad to say, I’ve come down with the flu and won’t be attending.
This is a plea. Please, please come back to Sacramento next year! I want to see you perform live. I’m in my last year of college, but I’ll be continuing to graduate school and know I’ll never leave Sacramento, as it’s a cute town as well as the stogy state capitol.
If not, I’m sure I’ll see you somewhere soon. We’re all young and you’ll always be performing. Good luck with the album and the tour.
Sincerely,
Kathy O’Connor
———
October 10, 1987, Pleasant Hill, CA
Dear Ms. Nicks,
Hi. Can’t stop singing your song “Standback.” Your songs just “Talk to Me,” ha, ha. The ones that stay in my head are “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and “White Winged Dove.” I’ve been waiting a dozen years to see you in person, and I’m thrilled you’re going to appear at the Concord Pavilion next Saturday night.
The most exciting part of it is that I WON a contest by a radio station to your concert. It includes a limousine ride to the Concord Pavilion and VIP tickets to your show. I’m wondering if my husband, Bill, and I could meet you backstage; it’d be a delight! I’ll ask the radio station.
Anyway, hope your tour is going well and know that I’ll be your happiest fan in the VIP section Saturday night.
Your fan, Kathleen Dreessen
———
October 18, 1987, Pleasant Hill, CA
Dear Stevie,
I hope no one in your family or band was injured in what they’re calling the Loma Prieta earthquake last evening. What a catastrophe. With no power, my husband and I listened to our battery radio, which warned people to stay in their homes. I hope you stayed safe in your hotel room and were not en route to the Concord Pavilion.
As we were hearing about the devastation, one thing happened to lighten the mood. We’d gone outside in the falling darkness with all our neighbors to make sure everyone was okay. Piercing the darkness of night, at the end of the block, came two headlights. We all gazed at the lights, wondering who it could possibly be. It was the limo that I’d won in the radio station contest. I explained to the driver that there’d be no concert tonight or anytime soon. She asked if we wanted a ride anyway, which we declined and suggested she go home.
I’m sorry I didn’t get to see you and hope you’ll be back this way again soon. It’s a “Pleasant” place to live and visit.
Stay safe, Kathleen Dreessen
———
January 6, 2020, Napa CA
Hi, Stevie. You’re coming to Napa, aka God’s Country! As a fan since college days, I’m thrilled to read that you’re in the lineup for BottleRock 2020! Since we’re residents of the best place on earth to live (and old rock ‘n rollers), my husband, Bruce, and I have gone to BottleRock every year since it started. It’s a lot of fun and I understand the entertainers enjoy it, too.
This year we’re splurging for VIP tickets because I was so excited that you’re coming. See you in May on Memorial Day!
Your fan, Kathleen Reynolds
———
March 18, 2020, Napa CA
Stevie, this dreadful virus has swept the country and, I was sad to hear that BottleRock was postponed until October 2-4. But, better safe than sorry. Autumn is lovely in Napa, and you’ll have fun.
Stay healthy, Kathleen Reynolds
———
July 16, 2020, Napa CA
Hi. Well, looks like you’ll be staying at home like everyone else come October. Stevie, I’m so hoping you’ll be here in 2021. BottleRock has been rescheduled for May 2021, which seems like a long way off.
Keep your voice strong and know that we’ll lick this horrible pandemic, surely, by next May.
Looking forward to seeing you—hope you still plan to come—in the spring.
Thanks, Kathleen
———
November 17, 2020, Napa CA
This is crazy! Now BottleRock has been moved again due to this horrible scourge. It won’t be until Labor Day next year. Just about grape harvest time. Hope you’re keeping healthy with all the precautions recommended. Certainly, you’ll be touring for a long time to come, but please try to make BottleRock one of your stops next year. I’ve been waiting 45 years and we’re not getting any younger!
Your loyal fan, Kathleen
———
August 10, 2021, Napa CA
Dear Stevie, COVID has affected us all. I don’t blame you one bit for deciding to cancel your tour this year, including your stop at our beloved BottleRock. It’s scary. I’ve seen and heard of too many people suffering and leaving loved ones too soon.
I’ve hoped for a long time to see you perform in person, but your songs are always in my heart. Just remember that although “Time makes us bolder,” We’re “getting older, too.”
Maybe we’ll see you next year. I’m still optimistic.
Thank you for the joy you’ve brought to millions of people and best wishes, Kathleen