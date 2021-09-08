Letters to Stevie Nicks

As we were hearing about the devastation, one thing happened to lighten the mood. We’d gone outside in the falling darkness with all our neighbors to make sure everyone was okay. Piercing the darkness of night, at the end of the block, came two headlights. We all gazed at the lights, wondering who it could possibly be. It was the limo that I’d won in the radio station contest. I explained to the driver that there’d be no concert tonight or anytime soon. She asked if we wanted a ride anyway, which we declined and suggested she go home.