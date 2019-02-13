"Freestyle Love Supreme," created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale. Directed by Kail. Set, Beowulf Boritt; costumes, Lisa Zinni; lighting, Jeff Croiter; sound, Nevin Steinberg. About 75 minutes. Through March 3 at the Greenwich House Theater, 27 Barrow St., New York. All performances have sold out, but consult the website for details of a ticket lottery on some days. freestylelovesupreme.com. Recommended for ages 14 and older.