Live music on the horizon for Napa Valley

“For that matter, we could move Blue Note upstairs,” Tesler speculated, and set up tables all six feet apart.”

Then there is the third element of his entertainment plans in Napa, the Oxbow RiverStage concerts, which opened with a concert by the Steve Miller Band in June 2019 and proved to be a resounding summer success.

Tesler had just announced the line-up for 2020 when the coronavirus began shutting down large gatherings of people in close proximity. “We canceled the first concerts but kept thinking maybe by the end of summer we could have one — nobody knew what was going to happen,” said Tesler, who ended up canceling the season.

BottleRock Napa Valley also announced, then canceled, its May 2020 festival, first postponing it until the fall, and then calling it off altogether for the year. They are hoping to bring the festival back for Labor Day 2021, but have not yet announced plans.

One thing music presenters are good at is crowd-control, said Tesler, who had extensive experience presenting concerts back east before he came to Napa to open Blue Note. “We know how to manage crowds — safely.”

The concerts at Krug