Long before coronavirus, Gerald Posner began writing 'Pharma,' which warns of 'The Coming Pandemic'

You know the old saying: Timing is everything. That is certainly the case with author Gerald Posner, whose new book, “Pharma: Greed, Lies, and the Poisoning of America,” out this week, with one of its chapters titled “The Coming Pandemic.”

Now 65, Posner has worked on the book for years. And, of course, when he began the project in 2015, he’d never heard of COVID-19.

In his case, “I’d much rather be talking about the Sacklers (a family that reaped billions from manufacturing pharmaceuticals) or opioids or what can be done in Washington to fix the problem.”

And yet, his penultimate chapter ends with an infectious disease expert saying that, when it comes to “The Coming Pandemic,” “it’s a question of when, not if.”

It reminds him of growing up in San Francisco, where people lived with the fear that “the big one” would one day leave a lasting jolt, scaling 8 or 9 on the Richter Scale, killing thousands.

Posner says scientists did indeed tell him that, when it comes to pandemics, “the big one” is all but guaranteed. And, yes, it might even rival the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic, which infected 30% of the world’s population (more than 500 million people).