Looking ahead to local theater: Lucky Penny has a plan for the future

She added, “While we value the connection and intimacy the theater allows, we are also extremely concerned and mindful of the safety of everyone within the Lucky Penny family. So while we continue to adapt and evolve into our new normal, whatever that may be, we are going to do so with caution, respect, care and gratitude. We will continue to be grateful for the incredible support we have received and will do everything within our power to continue to produce quality entertainment for those who want to join us at the theater.”

Bartolucci explained the essence of what she and Martin do. “To us, the theater is an avenue to help others to see different perspectives on life, to promote truth, take risks and to put ourselves into emotional, physical or intellectual situations that may never arise in our real life. Theater is always evolving, asking us to collaborate, and think outside the box. And most importantly, theater reminds us that we are not alone. The theater brings people together to share a common experience.”