'Lost Napa' on Zoom

Lauren Coodley will read from her book, "Lost Napa," and take questions on Feb. 25 on Zoom and streaming, through the Napa County Historical Society.

Shali Smith, exhibit committee chair for the Historical Society, says they’re excited to hear her speak for their series “Who Tells Our Story.”

“Lauren’s books are entertaining and have great photos to go with the stories,” says Smith. “They’re very popular with locals and tourists alike.”

Zoom and streaming have increased Historical Society presentations’ attendance. “When we had live lectures, we’d have about 15 or 20 people. For our last Zoom and streaming, we had a thousand people. They’re not all from Napa either; we had folks from as far as Colorado and Southern California too.”

For more information about the Lost Napa Valley presentation event, check www.Napahistory.org