Lucky Penny to offer online version of 'The Tasting Room' July 17-19

With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing live theater performances, Lucky Penny Productions is reviving “The Tasting Room” as its first-ever video theater production, available the weekend of Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19.
“The Tasting Room,” written by Lucky Penny co-founder Barry Martin, is a comedy that takes place in a Napa Valley tasting room. It debuted in August 2018 and was remounted by popular demand in August 2019. Several performances were recorded using different camera angles, making it possible to create an edited version that resembles a television situation comedy.
Virtual tickets for the show are available at www.luckypennynapa.com on a pay-what-you-can basis. All virtual ticket purchasers will receive a link to the online performance that will be usable from 7 p.m., Friday, July 17 through 10 p.m., Sunday, July 19.
“Barry’s play was very popular,” said artistic director Taylor Bartolucci, “and we had a lot of laughs performing it both times. He calls it a tongue-in-cheek love letter to Napa Valley and the wine industry and we’re happy to be able to share it with everyone in this new format.”
The original cast of “The Tasting Room” is seen in the new video version, including Taylor Bartolucci as Becca, Danielle DeBow as Emily, Michael Scott Wells as Sid, Michael Ross as Elbert Fleeman, Tim Setzer as The Tourist, and Martin as Tony Spiccoli.
Lucky Penny is working to develop more entertainment content for remote viewing while the pandemic limits live theatre possibilities. Donations to the company’s Pandemic Survival Fund are welcome. An online donation can be made at www.luckypennynapa.com. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Contact Lucky Penny by email to info@luckypennynapa.com or call 707-266-6305.
