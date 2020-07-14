Lucky Penny to offer online version of 'The Tasting Room' July 17-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing live theater performances, Lucky Penny Productions is reviving “The Tasting Room” as its first-ever video theater production, available the weekend of Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19.

“The Tasting Room,” written by Lucky Penny co-founder Barry Martin, is a comedy that takes place in a Napa Valley tasting room. It debuted in August 2018 and was remounted by popular demand in August 2019. Several performances were recorded using different camera angles, making it possible to create an edited version that resembles a television situation comedy.

Virtual tickets for the show are available at www.luckypennynapa.com on a pay-what-you-can basis. All virtual ticket purchasers will receive a link to the online performance that will be usable from 7 p.m., Friday, July 17 through 10 p.m., Sunday, July 19.

“Barry’s play was very popular,” said artistic director Taylor Bartolucci, “and we had a lot of laughs performing it both times. He calls it a tongue-in-cheek love letter to Napa Valley and the wine industry and we’re happy to be able to share it with everyone in this new format.”