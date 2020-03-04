Lucy Liu at the Napa Valley Museum: How did they get her? They asked.

The team at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville gets asked one question more than any other these days:

“How did you ever get Lucy Liu to bring her first U.S. museum exhibition to you here in the Napa Valley?”

The answer, it turns out, is simple: “We asked.”

Museum executive director Laura Rafaty first approached Liu to be the keynote speaker at the Museum’s Feb. 25 “Phenomenal Women” fundraising luncheon.

“I began looking for someone who was an accomplished visual artist but who brought other aspects of life to her work, since I find that so many artists these days - and so many women - are involved in multiple creative endeavors. When I saw Lucy Liu's art, as exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, and considered it in the context of her accomplishments as an actor and director and work on behalf of children as an ambassador for UNICEF, I knew that I wanted our museum to present the first U.S. museum exhibition of her work.”