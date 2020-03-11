LUNAFEST at Copia March 19 spotlights women filmmakers

LUNAFEST, a festival of short films by and about women, takes place at CIA Copia on Thursday, March 19.
It is the 11th year Napa Valley, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise has presented the festival as a fundraiser for local organizations including Girls on the Run Napa and Solano; NEWS – Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services well as their own group.
This year’s event starts at 6:30 p.m. with a wine reception with the films starting at 7:15.
“We are excited to be showing LUNAFEST at CIA Copia for the first time, ” said chairperson Maggie Friedrich. “We have steadily grown our audience. We couldn’t do this without the continued support of our sponsors.”
LUNAFEST is a mini-festival is a platform for highlighting women filmmakers in a male-dominated industry on a wide range of themes.
“Most of these women are accomplished filmmakers with advanced degrees,” Friedrich said. “We showed this year’s program to our St. Helena audience in November, and everyone was impressed with the quality of these films. It was hard to pick a favorite!
LUNAFEST launched more than 19 years ago to address gender disparity in filmmaking. For 19 years, LUNAFEST has supported female filmmakers and given talented directors a platform to share their unique perspectives and stories.
LUNAFEST was the first all-women traveling film festival to amplify the voices of strong women everywhere. Today, there are screenings in more than 175 cities across the nation where the work of women filmmakers are showcased. LUNAFEST remains committed to enhancing the representation of women in the film industry, paving the way for the next generation of female filmmakers.
Tickets are $50 general admission and $20 for students, and are available at the door, or Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/lunafest-napa-valley-tickets-89504379007?aff=ebdssbeac