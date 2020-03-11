LUNAFEST at Copia March 19 spotlights women filmmakers

LUNAFEST, a festival of short films by and about women, takes place at CIA Copia on Thursday, March 19.

It is the 11th year Napa Valley, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise has presented the festival as a fundraiser for local organizations including Girls on the Run Napa and Solano; NEWS – Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services well as their own group.

This year’s event starts at 6:30 p.m. with a wine reception with the films starting at 7:15.

“We are excited to be showing LUNAFEST at CIA Copia for the first time, ” said chairperson Maggie Friedrich. “We have steadily grown our audience. We couldn’t do this without the continued support of our sponsors.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

LUNAFEST is a mini-festival is a platform for highlighting women filmmakers in a male-dominated industry on a wide range of themes.

“Most of these women are accomplished filmmakers with advanced degrees,” Friedrich said. “We showed this year’s program to our St. Helena audience in November, and everyone was impressed with the quality of these films. It was hard to pick a favorite!