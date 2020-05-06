Making movies that make a difference

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scilla Andreen was not always the CEO of a global streaming service and producer and director of social impact documentaries.

She got her start in Hollywood as a costume designer in 1989 working on “The Wonder Years.” For the next 15 years, she designed costumes for The WB’s “Dawson’s Creek” and “What I Like About You.” But then, she says, one day she was driving through Beverly Hills looking for a $150 thong that an actress, playing a soccer mom, could wear under her jeans. It was an “aha” moment.

“I knew I had to make a change,” she said. “I have so much more to offer the world.”

Scilla is the Italian spelling of “Sheila,” an Irish name. Her Chinese-American mother, an actress at one time, was the understudy of an Italian actress with that name. She liked it and decided that is what she was going to name her daughter. “As you can imagine,” she said, “elementary school was hell.”