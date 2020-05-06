Making movies that make a difference

Scilla Andreen was not always the CEO of a global streaming service and producer and director of social impact documentaries.
She got her start in Hollywood as a costume designer in 1989 working on “The Wonder Years.” For the next 15 years, she designed costumes for The WB’s “Dawson’s Creek” and “What I Like About You.” But then, she says, one day she was driving through Beverly Hills looking for a $150 thong that an actress, playing a soccer mom, could wear under her jeans. It was an “aha” moment.
“I knew I had to make a change,” she said. “I have so much more to offer the world.”
Scilla is the Italian spelling of “Sheila,” an Irish name. Her Chinese-American mother, an actress at one time, was the understudy of an Italian actress with that name. She liked it and decided that is what she was going to name her daughter. “As you can imagine,” she said, “elementary school was hell.”
In between seasons when she was a costume designer, Andreen would find opportunities to produce and direct features, which was her true passion. Her first film, “Outpatient,” earned some acclaim, and garnered interest from three major distribution companies. But when she read the distribution contracts, she became disenchanted. The contract stipulated that they could change the name of the film, or decide not to release it at all. She felt she was giving up too much power. “It felt like you give birth and raise a kid, then give it over to someone who doesn’t really care” she said.
She spoke with some of her contacts at Sony and Warner Bros., and they explained that filmmakers don’t make films to make money. They do it to create a brand. Once they establish themselves, they make their money filming the film, not in distribution.
So she decided to start her own film distribution company—Indieflix—that gives the filmmaker complete control over distribution, and a major share of the revenue that results from the streaming of their film.
With Indieflix, the filmmakers keep their rights, are in a non-exclusive contract, reporting is completely transparent, and the lion’s share of the revenue goes to them. But even still, filmmakers were skeptical to sign on. “They didn’t know it, so they didn’t trust it” she said.
But still she persevered. She opened the service with only 36 titles, but now has thousands.
While she is competing against the big players—Netflix, Amazon and Hulu—Indieflix, based in Seattle, is holding its own. But she found the struggle exhausting and uninspiring.
So, Andreen decided to pivot and get back to her filmmaker roots. A friend of hers told her she should make a movie about mental health, but Andreen didn’t think it was exciting enough. It wasn’t until that very friend died by suicide that she realized mental health is something which needs more exposure.
So, she made the film “Angst,” a documentary style exploration of the epidemic of anxiety. In the film, adolescents in middle and high school, along with their parents, share how anxiety interferes with their lives. Doctors and psychologists talk about the roots of anxiety, dispel its myths and outline coping strategies. Michael Phelps makes an appearance to show a little boy that he is not alone in feeling anxiety.
The success of “Angst” was overwhelming. It has had more than 7,000 screenings in 69 countries. It’s been subtitled into 7 languages and dubbed into Spanish.
It’s successful because anxiety is not something people talk about, and yet it’s a universal problem. When young people see the film, they identify with it, and realize they are not alone in their struggles. It allows them to open up and get help.
She has followed up “Angst” with “Like” about social media addiction, and “The Upstanders” about cyber-bullying. All three are recommended viewing for anyone with young adolescents or teenagers.
Andreen now spends most of her time talking to the educators, heads of schools, school associations, and people who run mental health nonprofits, much to the chagrin of her Board of Directors at Indieflix.
Making these movies has taught her something important. She said we need to “pause, slow down, and take comfort in that. There are moments of comfort in being still. Kids today don’t have that.”
You can learn more about Scilla Andreen’s social impact films, or sign up for her streaming service, at indieflix.com. The films are available to be screened by arrangement from Indieflix.
