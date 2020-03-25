Meditating with jellyfish, and other options for entertainment

“The weight of this sad time we must obey." I understand that William Shakespeare wrote “King Lear” while in quarantine for the plague.

Of course, he did not the distractions of the internet to keep him for creating an immortal work.

My inbox is abounding with ideas.

For example, did you know that, courtesy of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, you can Meditate with Jellies?

Their Facebook page is offering a guided meditation that you can do while watching jellyfish drifting through water, unperturbed by the doings in the greater world. www.facebook.com/montereybayaquarium/

At the aquarium website, you can meet animals like the bone-eating worms, aggregating anemones, brain and my own favorite, the day octopus. Live cameras let you escape out to swim deep in the open sea. www.montereybayaquarium.org/.

The Asian Art Museum of San Francisco, asianart.org, is offering online experiences, including create your own mandala, education.asianart.org/resources/create-your-own-mandala/, nstagram.com/asianartmuseum/