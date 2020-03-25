Meditating with jellyfish, and other options for entertainment

“The weight of this sad time we must obey." I understand that William Shakespeare wrote “King Lear” while in quarantine for the plague.
Of course, he did not the distractions of the internet to keep him for creating an immortal work.
My inbox is abounding with ideas.
For example, did you know that, courtesy of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, you can Meditate with Jellies?
Their Facebook page is offering a guided meditation that you can do while watching jellyfish drifting through water, unperturbed by the doings in the greater world. www.facebook.com/montereybayaquarium/
At the aquarium website, you can meet animals like the bone-eating worms, aggregating anemones, brain and my own favorite, the day octopus. Live cameras let you escape out to swim deep in the open sea. www.montereybayaquarium.org/.
The Asian Art Museum of San Francisco, asianart.org, is offering online experiences, including create your own mandala, education.asianart.org/resources/create-your-own-mandala/, nstagram.com/asianartmuseum/
You can also virtually visit places you may have always intended to visit but haven't yet, like the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose. It is offering a free online tour of the strange and spooky place designed by Sarah Winchester, widow of the president of the Winchester Repeating Arms Company. The 40-minute tour explores the house while telling the story of Sarah and her plan to baffle the ghosts of victims of her husband's firearms by continuously building, over 38 years, a house that includes doors that open to blank walls and stairs that go nowhere. Go to winchestermysteryhouse.com/video-tour/ and scroll past the "buy a voucher" page to access the free tour, which is accessible until Winchester Mystery House reopens.
On the other hand, you can make your own mystery tour, like Charlotte Rose Kryska, a devoted fan of Disneyland, did. She has recreated Disney's Haunted Mansion in her living room, complete with creepy soundtrack.
John Henry Martin, who writes for the Register arts pages, writes that he is filling his time by reading James Michener’s mammoth novels (“Can I borrow your copy of “Hawaii?” he wrote) and also watching the entire Julia Child video collection, which PBS is sharing, at no cost. Find Julia at pbs.org/food/julia-child/julia-child-video-collection/.
One of my favorite means of escape comes from Lindblad/National Geographic expeditions. They can’t be sailing to the earth’s wild places right now but they are sharing stories and videos online. There, you can meet, for example, the tooth-walking seahorse, also known as the walrus, who can eat 6,000 clams at one meal, and sleep for up to 19 hours at a time (possibly in a food coma). You can also find guancos, narwalhals, white capuchin monkeys, among others at expeditions.com/why-us/wild-personalities.
For those who prefer to gather with people, Napa’s PR guru Monty Sanders says he successfully hosted his first virtual cocktail party with Google Hangout. His business partner, Tom Fuller, says he is taking advantage of social distancing to smoke cigars, which, he notes, often causes people to keep their distance anyway.
Possibly the most successful shelter-at-home story, however, comes from my daughter's dog, Puck, who is clearly delighted to have people around 24/7. He finds his leash every 20 minutes or so to suggest one might alleviate the boredom of perpetually staring at a computer screen by going for a walk with him. When he wants to go to the dog park, he brings the car keys.
Bev Saulter of Napa shared this thought: Just think, in three weeks we will all know what everyone’s true hair color is.
What have you discovered for entertainment to pass the time? Send your ideas and I’ll share them next week. spaulsen@napanews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.